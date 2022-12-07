For 2023, Lisbon Board Approves OHRV Ordinance Allowing Machines On Town Roads

Following initial approval in May, the Lisbon Board of Selectmen, after a public hearing on Monday, voted to continue the Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle ordinance allowing OHRVs on town roads to give local residents access to the Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trail.
During the hearing, one resident spoke of prior concerns about potholes and dust that could be made worse on some of the town roads that are in bad shape but said those concerns had not materialized and no major issues were seen in 2022, during the nearly six-month riding season that lasts from the end of May to early November.
“As far as the board goes, I know early on I received one complaint from an individual on Breezy Hill,” said Board of Selectmen Chairman Scott Champagne. “The police did go and investigate that and it basically was some young kids that live in that area. That situation was taken care of.”
Another incident occurred on Main Street, where, per the ordinance, riders of machines are not allowed to travel.
They were not local people and were informed where to cross Main Street/Route 302 to leave the state highway, said Champagne.
Selectmen Arthur Boutin and Brian Higgins said they have no complaints about the OHRV ordinance.
No resident at the hearing voiced a complaint.
Not hearing anything further, Champagne said it’s his opinion that the board allows the use of town roads to occur again next year and to create an additional crossing by the Sunoco station toward DU-EZ In and Out so riders will know exactly where to cross.
He said he’s already talked with the town highway department to complete the crossing and said there will be additional signage in 2023.
Other than a handful of trails on the south side of the rail trail, the town has no OHRV trails, and the ordinance was developed to allow those residents without direct access to the rail trail to reach the trail without having to put a machine on a trailer and drive it there.
“I’ve heard some good things from the public as far as the taxpayers being able to get from one side to the other without having to trailer, which seems to be a positive thing for them,” said Champagne.
The board, which voted 3-0 to continue the ordinance and give a new review and approval each year, also agreed with Champagne’s suggestion to have the town roads open to the machines from May 23, the state’s annual opening day for OHRVs, and end on Oct. 31 (formerly Nov. 4), to time it with the dates of open trails north of Lisbon so that everything will open and close on the same days.
Some residents said they appreciate the board’s intention to revisit the approval yearly.
“I think it should be done every year because the more it gets out there, the more usage it may get, or it may not,” said Champagne. “If it’s just the taxpayers doing it, I’m assuming they will be more respectful than if you had opened it up to just all roads and not just to get back and forth to the rail trail. That might be a different situation. We hope it doesn’t get to that … It’s great they can get to the rail bed without any trailers, but if they start riding all over the place, and in places they’re not supposed to, that would definitely be a concern … We will look at it each year to see where it’s at.”
The stated purpose of the ordinance recognizes that Lisbon “is a tourism community that welcomes and promotes recreational use of Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles” and “To enhance OHRV activities, the town offers access to downtown Main Street for dining, shopping and other offerings.”
Under the ordinance, OHRVs are permitted to travel on any locally maintained municipal street and any Class VI roadway posted at 35 mph or below, or on any Class IV road to access either the rail trail or any state-approved OHRV trail.
Riders, however, must be licensed, have valid machine registration, ride no faster than the posted speed limit, and must not drive as to endanger others or property or drive machines that are loud or have no working head or tail lights.
Hours during the riding season are from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset.
Penalties for violators are a $100 fine for a first offense, $250 fine for a second offense, and $500 fine for a third offense.
The Lisbon board is the second local Select Board in recent weeks to approve an OHRV ordinance allowing road use
On Nov. 28, the Littleton Select Board, after also learning of no complaints in their town, made permanent an ordinance allowing riders to use a segment of Industrial Park Road.
In June, the Littleton board opened up that segment of the road on a trial basis.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.