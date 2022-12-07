For 2023, Lisbon Board Approves OHRV Ordinance Allowing Machines On Town Roads

Lisbon selectmen on Monday voted to adopt an ordinance allowing residents with Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles to use town roads (but not Route 302) to access the Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trail, a segment of which is pictured here. (Photo contributed by Rider Planet USA)

Following initial approval in May, the Lisbon Board of Selectmen, after a public hearing on Monday, voted to continue the Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle ordinance allowing OHRVs on town roads to give local residents access to the Ammonoosuc Recreational Rail Trail.

During the hearing, one resident spoke of prior concerns about potholes and dust that could be made worse on some of the town roads that are in bad shape but said those concerns had not materialized and no major issues were seen in 2022, during the nearly six-month riding season that lasts from the end of May to early November.

