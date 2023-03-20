Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first snowmobile ascent to the top of Mt. Washington, a group of local residents on vintage sleds made it to the 6,288-foot summit.

The ride is a yearly reenactment that stretches back decades, but in most years, weather conditions permit only a partial ascent, and in some years, when the ice, winds, or temperatures are too dangerous, the ride is called off entirely.

