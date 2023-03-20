Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first snowmobile ascent to the top of Mt. Washington, a group of local residents on vintage sleds made it to the 6,288-foot summit.
The ride is a yearly reenactment that stretches back decades, but in most years, weather conditions permit only a partial ascent, and in some years, when the ice, winds, or temperatures are too dangerous, the ride is called off entirely.
But Sunday, March 12, brought bountiful sun, blues skies, little wind, visibility on top to nearly 90 miles, and agreeable temperatures, all making for smooth sailing up the 7.6-mile length of the Mt. Washington Auto Road and back.
“It was a rarity,” said Roger Emerson, the chief organizer who ensures that all sleds and riders are safe. “It was the second time that we’ve had that kind of day, but this one was better than the first. I rode with no gloves all day. It was 19 degrees when we got up there, but with the sun beating down on you, it felt like 40.”
Making the ascent was Emerson, of Littleton; Bruce Charland Jr., of Littleton; Tyler Thompson, of Littleton; Steve Dickinson, of Berlin; Mike Lavoie, of Haverhill; Rick Ames, formerly of the Haverhill area and now living in Georgia; and Bill Trimble and Ashlee Nauta, of New Jersey.
The eight people, some doubling up, were on six Polaris rear-engine sleds.
“They’re Polaris rear-engine sleds because that’s everything that was on the first expedition,” said Emerson. “We had ‘61 to ‘65 on the ride this year.
Among those on the first expedition to the mountaintop in 1963 was Al Hetteen, of Minnesota, a founder of Polaris, which was started in Rousea, Minn.
Al Hetteen died in 1973.
For the 2023 ride and past rides, Emerson reached out to Al’s son, Mike.
“Mike’s dad was on the first expedition and he always keeps track of how we’re doing and how we did, and it was the 60th-anniversary ride and we did make it to the top, just like they did,” said Emerson. “He sent me a picture last Friday night of the original expedition, which is one picture that I didn’t have. So we set our sleds in the same area at the top of the 5-mile grade and reenacted the photo on the 60th anniversary.”
The summit, once they reached it, was loaded with hikers.
“It was just amazing,” said Emerson. “People were coming over. There were a couple old-timers with crampons and poles. I said, ‘You didn’t think you’d hike Mt. Washington today to come to an antique snowmobile show, did you?’”
Emerson was on his 1961 blue Polaris, the sled he’s ridden for the ascent for the last 25 years.
“People ask me all the time how come yours is a different color than the rest of them,” he said. “‘61 was the last one for the blue. In ‘62, they went red. So the original expedition sleds were all red.”
The 2023 riders left the base of the mountain on their sleds at about 9:45 a.m. and were at the top by 12:15 p.m., though with much stopping along the way because of the views.
The groomer from the Mt. Washington Auto Road laid down a corrugated path to the top and bladed out snow where there was bare blacktop.
“It was perfect,” said Emerson. “It can’t get much better than that.”
The group of eight made for the largest group in several years.
“Everybody has to have the right gear,” said Emerson, who can read the weather conditions and who knows, when it’s necessary to turn around. “I check kill switches before we leave and look sleds over to make sure everybody’s ready. They’ve got no rescue up there for us.”
He thanked the Mt. Washington Auto Road and the Mt. Washington Observatory.
“Every year, they’ve been pretty generous to let us do this,” said Emerson.
The plan is to return for an ascent in 2024 and each year thereafter.
“The good thing about this is we have some younger guys who are interested in this to keep the tradition going when we can’t,” said Emerson.
The 60th-anniversary ascent brought out some curious spectators.
“The people from the observatory came out and acknowledged we were here before,” said Emerson.
The observatory folks had already posted photographs and video online before the eight riders returned to the mountain’s base.
“It was a good adventure,” said Emerson.
