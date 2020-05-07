FRANCONIA — Echo Lake is cold enough to make a person forget a pandemic.
For the past week or so, a small group of friends and neighbors have taken daily dips in the frigid water as a form or coronavirus therapy.
The morning routine called ‘The Polar Plunge’ has restored community connections — as much as social distance will allow — and eased the anxiety, stress and isolation of the ongoing crisis.
“When I come out of the water, I honestly just feel refreshed and happy and awake and hopeful for a good day,” said Mihaela “Mickey” Fera.
The Polar Plunge began with Fera and her three children Elaina, Caiyu and Maria.
It was based on a similar tradition at the all-boys Cardigan Mountain School in Canaan, N.H., where Fera and her husband Gus Demaggio taught for seven years. She figured it would help restore order to lives disrupted by COVID-19.
“It gets my kids out of bed in the morning, that’s for sure,” Fera said. “Before we started [The Polar Plunge] we stayed up late and slept until nine. Our schedule got messed up completely. Now it’s a little healthier.”
Soon, others joined them.
They have gathered every morning at Echo Lake, an ice cold body of water located at the base of Cannon Mountain.
Neighbor Bruce McLaren and his family — wife Cindy and children Madison, 15, and Cabot, 13 — were among the first to tag along.
“It’s a great way to start the day,” McLaren said. “If you dunk into cold water like that, it’s pretty hard to be negative the next couple of hours, because you’re pretty refreshed.”
The group is a mix of adults and children. It has allowed them to get an everyday dose of social interaction, to combat stay-at-home loneliness.
“We can’t visit each other’s homes, the kids can’t play, we’ve been separated for a long time,” Fera said.
She and her family follow the rules. They stay home and practice social distancing. Demaggio has asthma so Fera does the shopping. But once in a while they want to see a familiar face — with the appropriate precautions.
That’s where the Polar Plunge comes in.
“It’s a fun thing to get people together in an open space. This is the one thing that we figure is safe to do. We practice social distance. We don’t hang here. We jump in the lake and go home and [the kids] do homework. That’s what we do.”
Her 14-year-old daughter Elaina, an eighth-grader at Profile School, called The Polar Plunge a break from coronavirus concerns.
“With friends, it’s been really hard not being able to see them,” she said. “[At the Polar Plunge] we talk from a distance and that has been really nice. Other than that I’ve just been home.”
Echoing that sentiment, McLaren said his kids have been thrilled to see friends and classmates after more than a month apart.
“It’s pure joy,” he said. “These kids haven’t seen each other for the last six weeks.”
Some days are colder than others.
Fera recalled one morning when there was snow on the ground, a strong wind blowing, and whitecaps on the lake.
In times like those, the group earns its name.
“It definitely wakes you up a little bit,” Elaina said.
Public health officials have urged people to exercise, get outside, and maintain good habits during the pandemic.
The Polar Plunge is just one example of people addressing their mental and physical health at this time.
And it serves as a reminder: They are in this together.
“We have to keep going on, you know,” she said. “We’ve got to keep some normality during this craziness.”
