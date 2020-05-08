Moms across the world are pitching in extra duty right now, whether on the front lines as health care workers, in retail jobs, and, importantly, as volunteers in their community during the pandemic.
Across the region, mothers of all ages are sewing up a storm: making Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help keep health care workers and others safe.
A shortage of masks, gowns and surgical caps led many seamstresses to pull out their sewing machines and get to work to donate needed supplies.
Liz Morse lives in Albany, N.Y., but grew up in St. Johnsbury , and she wanted to tell others about her mom, Bonnie Johnson, a career dental hygienist (Liz followed in her mom’s footsteps in the field).
“What can I say about my mom?” began Morse.
She wrote, “There aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of her, and how inspirational she is.”
“Her and my aunt Nancy (Cohen, of West Burke) started making cloth masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Morse.
Morse said, “Both women have worked their whole lives in the health care field; my aunt is a nurse and my mom is a dental hygienist.”
The women both are presently not working due to the pandemic — so are pitching in to help by sewing at home — sharing their homemade masks with those in health care, and anyone who needs one.
“Their first thoughts during this difficult time weren’t that of fear or dread, instead, she thought, ‘HOW CAN I HELP?’ ” shared Morse, writing to the newspaper about how her mother’s thought processes worked when things began to get stressful — and word about a lack of PPEs was sounded across the nation, that health care workers on the front lines did not have enough masks and gowns.
Johnson is part of more than 100 sewers who are working together through a group called NEK Operation Face Mask, which has sewn thousands of masks, as well as surgical gowns and caps and is still going strong.
Morse said of her mom, “She has sent these masks to her family near and far, people in the health care field, and anyone else in need!”
She said her mom has been typically sewing about 10 masks a day to help out with the effort. She is getting her materials from the Sewin’ Love Fabric Shoppe in Lyndonville.
Morse said her mom is sewing on an old Singer machine that has been in the family for generations, and was passed to her from her mom, Joyce Dumas, who taught her daughters, Bonnie and Nancy, to sew.
When Bonnie and Nancy were growing up, their mom made their clothes, said Morse, Dumas’s granddaughter.
Morse said her aunt has been providing donated face masks she’s sewn to NVRH in St. Johnsbury.
NEK Operation Face Mask
Kim Behr’s home on Main Street in St. Johnsbury has been ground zero of volunteer mask-making for the past month.
She has been helping to coordinate the donated supplies and has a setup on her porch for drop offs and pickups of masks to outfit the region through NEK Operation Face Mask.
At Behr’s house, turned mask factory, Behr is “cutting most of the fabric and elastic and making them into little kits for the sewers to pick up.”
One woman, Behr said, who has really stepped up is Kelly Doyle.
“Kelly Doyle has been making gowns, masks, and surgical caps for the community. She has two children in high school and has been working non-stop,” said Behr. “She owns Carcajou Interiors in St. Johnsbury and is just wonderful. She also volunteers on the Design Advisory Committee for St. Jay,” she said of the time Doyle makes to give back to her community.
Behr said Doyle is part of the group of sewers who came together to help out with the need for PPEs during the pandemic.
She said, “She’s part of our group of 118 sewers (so far). We’ve now made over 4,000 masks, plus gowns and surgical caps.”
Zane Buckminster, one of Behr’s sons, said this of his mom’s efforts helping the community, “She’s always been deeply concerned about her community, and she couldn’t just sit around and watch the disaster unfold.”
“She felt she needed to do something, because that’s just the kind of woman she is,” said Zane.
Behr, reached on Friday, said, “We’ve donated masks to NVRH, Area Agency on Aging, Planned Parenthood, St. Johnsbury Pediatrics, Vermont Cares, Ocean State Job Lot, White Market, Town Taxi, St. Jay Fire & Police Depts., Norris Cotton Cancer Center, NEK Community Action, local food shelf, Marty’s First Stop, and so many more organizations all over the Kingdom. 118 amazing sewers who have now made more than 4,000 masks!”
“We always need elastic, fabric, Ziploc sandwich bags, and brown paper lunch sacks,” reported Behr.
Local Woman Praises Mom Out Of State
Emma Gooden lives in Bethlehem, N.H. and said she’s admiring her mom, Diana Towle’s efforts in Orange, Mass.
Her mother is making gowns for Athol Memorial Hospital in Western Massachusetts.
On Mother’s Day, Gooden said, “I am hoping to go down and see her, even if I don’t go near her. I will probably sit in the driveway and she can stay on the porch.”
Local Teacher Stepping Up
Deb Miller gave a shout-out to her daughter, St. Johnsbury School Teacher Lisa Emerson, who is making time to help distribute food to kids during the pandemic.
“Lisa Emerson delivers food to five locations throughout St. Jay four days a week. It’s put together by the St. Jay cafeteria workers. And then brings me lunch everyday day and teaches her class on top of all this,” said Miller, who is a nurse, working during the pandemic shutdown.
Mom In Glover Always Goes Beyond
From Glover, reader Lila Bennett nominated a community member in her small town, Melinda Breitmeyer, who she said gives to the town and her family every day, and “is amazing.”
Bennett wrote, “There is a super star mom here in Glover. She volunteers so much time for the school, for the fire department, and she is even fostering kids right now.”
“She always has a smile and is kind to everyone.”
Bennett continued, “She’s also the kind of person who doesn’t get appreciated enough or by many for all she does.”
During the pandemic, Melinda is at the Glover School “every day, even during vacation, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to be there to receive information and schoolwork from students for teachers,” said Bennett. “She has a table outside that the items are placed on and then she wipes them down and gets them to their proper place.”
Before the lunches started being delivered on the school bus, she also was handing out lunches every day, said Bennett.
On Friday, Bennett shared the following about Breitmeyer being worthy of Mother’s Day attention in the newspaper, “Melinda Breitmeyer is a mom of four: Brooke, Hannah, Kinzey and Addyson. Alongside her husband Job, she is also fostering two boys, ages two and three.”
“She has dedicated her life to kids. She is always volunteering at the school, helping with fundraisers, chaperoning dances, and heading up the Glover Parents Club,” said Bennett. “She works so hard to help every kid and family in the community. She helps every family feel welcome. She doesn’t ever ask for any praise or recognition. She is just the silent fairy godmother of Glover. She is a great mom, friend, and makes the entire community better!”
