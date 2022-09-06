NORTH COUNTRY — When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade opinion earlier this year, the fight over abortion rights reverted to the states.
Suddenly it became a campaign issue in the New Hampshire Senate One race.
While the subject is complicated and thorny, the candidates’ positions are crystal clear.
Republican Carrie Gendreau of Littleton is pro-life; Democrat Edith Tucker of Randolph is pro-choice.
That matters In the unlikely event that Concord lawmakers moved to change New Hampshire’s ban on late-term abortions after 24 weeks.
Gendreau and Tucker’s views on the matter are rooted in their upbringing and guided by their convictions.
The following is a look at how they arrived at their positions.
Neither faces a primary challenger. The general election is on Nov. 8.
CARRIE GENDREAU
Faith is important to Gendreau.
She grew up in a religious household, was raised in a Baptist church, and at a very young age (“at five of six years old”) she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal lord and savior, she said.
She has been active in multiple churches, taught Sunday school, and headed up religious missions to the Dominican Republic.
Now 61, her belief has not wavered. In fact, it has grown stronger.
The reason can be traced back to June 2001, when she was diagnosed with malignant cancer in both of her eyes. She underwent surgeries the following February and September, and each time it returned aggressively.
Her doctor offered a grim assessment of her situation.
“[My doctor] said ‘Carrie, I can’t keep digging this out. Eventually you’ll completely lose your eyes. And if one cell of the cancer metastasizes, you’re done,’” she recalled.
Faced with that news, she requested a month to weigh her options. In that time, she wrote scripts and planned videos, which would be played for her daughter Emily (then 11) at birthdays and during milestone moments. Gendreau’s family also held a healing service at Lisbon Bible Church, which was officiated by Pastor Gil Soucy. It took place on Oct. 16, 2002.
After the intimate service, Gendreau returned to her doctor and received shocking information: The tumors were gone and the scar tissue had completely healed.
The incident, she said, challenged — and then reaffirmed — her faith.
“I shouldn’t even be alive,” she said. “It’s an absolute miracle.”
In recent months Gendreau’s faith made headlines.
As Littleton’s Select Board Chair, she spearheaded efforts to institute prayer before meetings.
She took her cue from the state legislature, she said, where they opened their session in similar fashion.
The situation revealed to her divided public opinion on the relationship of church and state.
“Several times, people have said to me ‘Thank you for introducing prayer at the Board of Selectman’s meeting.’ I’ve also had the opposite side too, where there’s been a lot of comments on the [Littleton New Hampshire Open Forum on Facebook] or email stuff. It’s been a little bit of both,” she said.
Asked to explain her position on abortion, Gendreau explained that she believes “in the sanctity of life.”
Remarried with a daughter and two stepdaughters, Gendreau said, “It’s not that I haven’t had sympathy. I had a miscarriage, it was one of those natural things. But I never questioned that life began at conception. I just always knew that.”
She added, “I strongly believe a nation is judged by the way it treats its helpless. That’s children and those in the womb. The infirm, the disabled and the elderly. We as a nation will be judged. I don’t necessarily mean God’s judgment, although I think that’s a part of it. But if we don’t value life. I think we’re in trouble.”
Asked if she would support efforts to roll back New Hampshire’s abortion law, and whether she would support exceptions for specific situations, she said, “Right now the state has decided that a woman can get an abortion at up to 24 weeks. Until [legislative changes are proposed] the law is the law. In the meantime, if we could continue to change hearts and thinking…”
EDITH TUCKER
Tucker spent her earliest years in Concord, Mass., near the epicenter of the Revolutionary War.
From a young age, she appreciated the importance of personal liberty.
“I think having grown up in Concord, I had a very strong belief in freedom, and the very basic principles at the foundation of our country,” she said, noting that an ancestor had fought in the American Revolution. “That history was part of life. I think people are imbued with it there. I certainly was.”
She held those beliefs in spite of the realities at the time.
For years, the powerful Catholic Church successfully blocked efforts to legalize abortion and contraception in Massachusetts.
In fact, the matter wasn’t even talked about openly. The church discouraged physicians from raising the issue with patients. Public education and information was practically non-existent. As a result, there was a prevalence of unplanned pregnancies.
“Many, many women that I knew, and their male partners, were affected by the fact that in Massachusetts when I was growing up, doctors were not allowed to discuss contraceptives with their patients. And this inevitably led to people becoming pregnant before they were married, which was frowned on, in a way it is not today,” she said. “So really, I don’t think there was a time when I didn’t understand that it was very important to both men and women, that people be able to plan their families.”
Over time the culture changed.
In the 1960s, the Suffragette Movement gave way to the Civil Rights movement, and Tucker’s worldview was shaped in part by a generation of women activists who fought for bodily autonomy. That included access to birth control and the right to an abortion.
At the time, Tucker was involved in a different aspect of the Civil Rights movement.
Living in Westchester County, N.Y., she volunteered with the Pelham Committee on Human Relations, which fought housing discrimination against black residents.
She went undercover in Mt. Vernon, a community that had tipped into being 50 percent black, where black residents were channeled into unsafe housing and were blocked from moving to majority-white neighborhoods.
Explaining the subterfuge, Tucker said, “You would make up a story that you were looking for an apartment for someone. I usually used my sister. They would show you the apartment, they’d talk about the rent and the deposit and all that stuff. Then a black couple or family would go and try to look at the same apartment, and they would be told it was no longer available. Meanwhile, you call back in an hour or so and say ‘I forgot to notice how big an oven you had. I wonder if I can take another look. It’s still available, right?’ And they’d say ‘Yes.’”
“I never did have to go to court, it was leverage to stop this behavior.”
For Tucker, the same principles of equality and freedom were at the heart of the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.
It established rights where “women felt more empowered to make decisions about their own bodies and their own lives and when it was appropriate for them to have children, or more children,” Tucker said.
The prospect of the decision being overturned seemed unimaginable at the time, she said.
“I don’t think it ever occurred to someone it would be rolled back,” she said.
Tucker, who represents the Coos 5 district in the N.H. House, is already concerned by recent Executive Council votes to reject federal funding for abortion providers, and worries that further restrictions on abortions will disproportionately impact residents of the rural, remote North Country.
She noted that the Senate One district, particularly hard-hit Coos County, already lacks sufficient maternity and family planning services.
“It’s hard for people to travel. Just to be able to drive someplace where you can get the medical help that you need,” she noted.
If elected, she said, she would support efforts to codify abortion rights and enshrine them under state law, as they had under federal law previously.
She said a law allowing families to plan their future “is not just a women’s issue, it’s a family issue. It’s a men’s issue. It’s a societal issue. And I think, as it plays out, people will come to recognize what a loss we’ve suffered in the turn-back of Roe v Wade.”
She noted that New Hampshire was the only New England state not to codify abortion rights.
“We care about the individual in New Hampshire, and we care about the individual in New England,” Tucker said. “And New Hampshire needs to be in step with the rest of New England, and protect the freedoms of individual people, and allow them access to the best medical care that they can get, at whatever point in their lives that they are.”
