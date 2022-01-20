LITTLETON — More than six decades ago, Rick Hunt grabbed a pencil.
Since then, he’s rarely put it down.
The Littleton native has made a career of being a professional illustrator, one known internationally, and has combined one passion with another — his love of rock music.
For the past decade, Hunt has collaborated with Angela Bowie, an artist, author, and the first wife of rock icon David Bowie, on several books, with Hunt doing the illustrations and Bowie the writing.
Before that time and during it were many years of making sculptures, painting, designing album covers, showcasing his art in galleries and museums across the country, collaborating with his wife and fellow artist, Carolyn, and drawing murals that include the Brazilian village and parade-themed mural done three years ago inside The Little Grille restaurant in Littleton that, according to New Hampshire Magazine, could be the largest piece of contemporary art in New Hampshire.
“I’ve been drawing ever since I was old enough to pick up a pencil,” said Hunt. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”
Hunt was about 4 years old when his cousin, Butch, taught him how to draw Elvis Presley’s portrait.
Hunt was hooked, and soon became the kid who won most of the poster contests in elementary school.
In sixth grade, he was introduced by a family friend to famous artists on Cape Cod who left him in awe.
“When I was a sophomore in high school, I ended up being taught on the weekends by Ken Westhaver, a renowned local artist who was a professor of art at Franconia College,” said Hunt. “He took me to his studio on Saturday mornings, just him and I, and gave me books to read and assignments to do. The next thing I knew, I was in all his art classes in Franconia. I ended up being one of the youngest students there, just studying art, art poetry, and sculpture.”
His next art classes were at the Massachusetts College of Art, in the illustration department and painting and film.
He earned a degree in psychology from Lesley College in Massachusetts that he said added to his illustration talent at the time.
“I’ve been studying art my whole life,” said Hunt. “In art school, I was in group shows and gallery shows. I was in an international show that was juried, and out of thousands of artists sending in their slide portfolios, I was one of 150 and had a show at Madison Square Garden. That was in the early ‘80s. Since then, I’ve had solo shows, and had one in 2012 in California in a gallery. I’ve been doing illustrational work forever, for different kinds of bands and articles that people have written.”
And about 12 years ago, through social media, Angie Bowie reached out to him, after seeing is work and becoming impressed.
They’ve since become close friends, and their collaboration is called Creative Combustion.
“She approached me and saw my work and liked it and said, ‘Would you like to do some projects with me?’” said Hunt. “I said sure. She’s a prolific writer and an artist in her own right and we’ve been publishing books … She is someone who seemingly knows everyone and has been everywhere.”
Among their books so far are “Gaucho Visions” Part I and II as well as “Cat-Astrophe,” a book about Bowie’s cats.
They have a new book coming out any day now, about 160 pages and focusing solely on Hunt’s art, called “Bella Teatro,” or “beautiful theater” in Spanish, and subtitled “Fire Drawn Music.”
“She suggested that I do a book of my art about how music had affected my art and life,” said Hunt. “This particular book is going to have images from 1969 all the way through 2021. There’s a couple of illustrations of Aerosmith I did that are going to be in that book. One is from memory from the first time I saw them at The Galleon here in Littleton. The book is also a tribute to her late ex-husband, David. I did some illustrational Bowie lyrics.”
Angie Bowie also asked Hunt to write anecdotes about how music has affected his art and life, making the book a sort of autobiography.
For about five years, they had an Internet radio program on which they interviewed a number of Angie Bowie’s friends, many of them famous rock musicians.
They’ve also done book tours together, most recently in New York City.
“We are still working on books, and besides my new one that’s coming out, there’s three or four on deck that I’m helping her with right now illustrating,” said Hunt.
When not collaborating with Bowie or drawing, Hunt spends some of his time in an international band called The Dream Foundry, featuring songwriter-musician Kevin Wallbank of Britain on guitar, keyboards, and vocals and Sally Jane Sharp-Paulsen, who is also a singer-songwriter.
“Then there’s me,” said Hunt, “I do not play an instrument, I do not sing. I inspire them through my art. I’m an official member and do a lot of art for the band. We’re working on an animation project right now of videos of their songs. I’m sort of the house beatnik artist.”
The three have been friends for more than a decade, getting together via the Internet and not yet meeting in the flesh.
“Their style of music is not like anything you hear anywhere,” said Hunt. “It’s very deep and dark, very creative. There’s a northern soul element to it, what they call it in England.”
In combining his love of art and music, he recently made a few album covers for mod rocker Jeff Slate.
“He basically records with David Bowie’s backup band, and ex-members of Paul McCartney’s Wings, and [guitarist] Earl Slick who was in Bowie’s band and was on John Lennon’s last album,” said Hunt. “I do a lot of work for those folks. It’s fun doing artwork for Beatles’ sidemen and Bowie’s sidemen. What’s really been fun working with Angie is being affiliated with a lot of different rock people.”
He described the recurring theme of his art.
“I love drawing people,” said Hunt. “I try to draw all different kinds of folks. My work becomes very much about relationships.”
For a number of years, until Carolyn had a stroke nearly four years ago, he would collaborate with his wife in a partnership called the Laughing Couple.
“We were invited all over the place, to high schools, elementary schools, colleges, conferences, social events, cultural events,” said Hunt. “She is a Native American storyteller and I would have this huge wall that we would put up on stage, and as she’s telling stories, I would spontaneously draw a huge mural. They were always different. We did that all over the place and just went everywhere with that.”
Their last show was at Flynn Theater in Burlington before 3,000 people.
When young, Hunt lived in places like Boston, New York, and Montreal.
He met his first wife and they had a son, Josh.
A health issue, though, left her unable to raise her son.
Hunt soon found himself a single father, raising Josh from infancy.
“After I met his mother in Salem, Mass., we moved back up here and I just ended up staying here,” said Hunt. “This has been my home base. Things have worked out pretty well … I really enjoy working in the rock and roll scene. That has always been fun for me.”
The collaboration he has with Bowie — whom Hunt says was instrumental in developing the famous Ziggy Stardust persona of her husband, David, designing some of David’s stage costumes, and helping secure him his first big record contract in the early 1970s — continues.
“She lives in Tuscon, Arizona, and she and her significant other have become family to us,” said Hunt. “She tries to get up here every autumn, just to hang out, and we’ve had book signings at the Little Grille restaurant in Littleton.”
From Bowie to The Dream Foundry, Hunt said, “I am very fortunate because I am working with the most creative people.”
Angie Bowie is writing a book about the life of Laurita Watson, who opened the first soul food restaurant in London
“Supposedly, she is moving to Florida and is opening up a new restaurant and wants me to paint murals all through it,” said Hunt. “I keep getting new projects.”
Six decades on, Hunt in many ways remains the boy who first picked up the pencil.
“I’ve pretty much been an illustrator my entire life and literally use every spare moment I have to draw and paint, from morning to night,” he said. “I’m up at 3 or 4 in the morning and I draw for 5 or 6 hours before my wife wakes up. I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t draw. I’m 66 years old and I’m still drawing and painting and have no intention of quitting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.