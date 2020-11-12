U.S. Forest Service officials in Vermont are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) with the purchase of a $5 permit. For the first time, permits will now be available for purchase either online (an additional $2.50 service fee applies) or in-person at a GMNF office.

In support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, this year the Forest Service will provide all fourth- and fifth-grade students with a free Christmas tree voucher by registering here: https://everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth and fifth graders who register must present a printed voucher to redeem a Christmas tree permit. Christmas trees for personal use may be cut on the GMNF, subject to the following conditions:

