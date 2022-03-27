BETHLEHEM — As the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests moves ahead with building a new northern operations center at The Rocks Estate, it is opening up fishing and recreational access to a segment of the Ammonoosuc River on the other side of town.
In November 2020, the nonprofit SPNHF acquired and has permanently preserved a 273-acre property called the Ammonoosuc River Forest that features 1.8 miles of river frontage.
On Wednesday, Matt Scaccia, recreation and community relations manager with the Forest Society, went before the Bethlehem Planning Board with a conceptual of the project, which includes a new gravel parking lot in a flat field area, a kiosk with property information and a map, and a non-motorized trail down to the river for anglers and anyone wanting to get off the beaten path for a slice of nature and some peace and quiet.
At the end of his presentation, planners voted unanimously to waive site plan review and gave the green light to the project, which Scaccia said is expected to begin in the next few weeks.
“The parking area is directly off of Route 302 from an existing driveway,” he said. “The trail would go from there about 500 feet down to a former railroad bed that has been maintained and is open and would be ideal to place a trail there.”
From the railroad bed would be a short 100-foot access trail down to the river itself.
The parking area will be 40 feet wide and 80 feet long and will accommodate eight vehicles, enough to limit the amount of people, said Scaccia.
“We would have public information, a kiosk with information about the property, information about how to access the river, and visitor use guidelines, so as people visit the property they have a direction on where to go,” he said.
Because there is no impact to wetlands or significant earth disturbances, Scaccia said state-level permits are not needed for the trail or parking area.
SPNHF’s driveway permit with the state will be updated for a change of use as the space becomes more of a public space.
“There’s a gate that’s at Route 302 and we will be moving it to the parking area so the private owners below can restrict vehicle access down to their own property,” he said. “Ninety percent of the parking area falls within Forest Society boundaries, but a sliver of the west side of the parking lot would be on our neighbors’ property. We have an understanding with them that they’re agreeable to allowing us to put a piece of our public parking lot within their property boundary.”
In 2020, property owners Dick and Nancy Gould sold the 273 acres for just one-third of the land’s total value, allowing the Forest Society to then place the Ammonoosuc River Forest into permanent conservation.
SPNHF intends to install some modest signs in both directions along Route 302 to inform people of the forest.
“The main feature is the visitor trail that reaches the river,” said Scaccia.
The trail that will be about four feet wide will descend from the parking lot for the 500 feet and connect to the former railroad bed, and from there extend about a third of a mile to the main feature, the shorefront path, which would be a new trail of about 100 feet that will reach the river.
The former railroad bed is ideal for a trail because it is already open and needs little improvement beyond minor grass cutting and perhaps some limb cutting, said Scaccia.
“Essentially, almost the whole trail system is there,” he said. “We inherited it when we acquired the property.”
The objective of the shorefront path is to have a trail that visitors can use to easily access that segment of river, said Scaccia.
“This would be the prime place if someone’s looking to go fishing,” he said. “This is where they would enter. We selected this spot mainly because it’s the path of least resistance for people.”
The plan is to begin the fieldwork on that piece in the coming weeks, in early April, after the snow and spring thaw recede, and then build the trail back to the parking lot, which would be the last piece to be developed, “mainly, so we don’t have a parking lot to nowhere,” said Scaccia..
“As a conservation organization, any projects that we do statewide we follow best management practices as advertised by the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources,” he said. “We make sure that all of our projects are up to a high standard, minimizing soil erosion, making sure siltation doesn’t occur when we work in wet areas.”
Planned for the Ammonoosuc River Forest is a three-season river access because snow will not be plowed from the parking lot during winters.
Of SPNHF’s 190-some properties, only about a dozen are plowed during winter, said Scaccia.
The Ammonoosuc River Forest is free of charge for access, as are most Forest Society properties, he said.
“Overall, it will be about a half-mile of trail,” said Scaccia. “It’s not really like a hiking trail. It’s really just an access trail for fishing, mainly. People might go for nature enjoyment, might go for birding on the river, or might just go if they need some solitude.”
Planning Board Chairman Mike Bruno made the motion to waive site plan review.
“A nonprofit is putting in something to benefit others as a recreational project,” he said.
Planners approved the waiver unanimously.
“Good luck with your project,” said Bruno. “It will be a nice walk this summer.”
“It’s a good spot, whether you fish or not,” said Scaccia.
The upriver end of the forested property begins near the town line of Bethlehem and Carroll.
According to SPNHF project narrative on the Ammonoosuc River Forest, “Ammonoosuc” means a small narrow fishing place.
The river is one of the largest rivers in the northern White Mountains, beginning in the Lakes of the Clouds on Mt. Washington’s western slope and flowing westward to meet the Connecticut River in Woodsville.
It is home to rainbow and brown trout and wild brook trout.
