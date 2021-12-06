Forest Society North Director Honored With Ambassador Award

Released by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests and includes a subsequent interview with Nigel Manley.
The New Hampshire Granite State Ambassadors organization thrives on partnerships each year.
GSA’s 2021 Partnership Award was given to Nigel Manley, director of North Country Operations for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem.
Manley was recognized at the annual AMBIEs Awards Event in October at The Falls Event Center, in Manchester, where almost 100 New Hampshire tourism volunteers were recognized for their efforts.
In a press release, GSA said:
“Nigel has been a supporter of Granite State Ambassadors for many years, hosting groups for tours, programs and even a holiday party celebration. He has been instrumental in providing high-quality virtual educational programming for GSAs this year. In the spring, he gave a presentation on maple syruping in New Hampshire, and in the fall, he hosted an informative presentation on moose and bears in New Hampshire.”
Granite State ambassadors are volunteers, industry professionals, and residents of New Hampshire who have been trained and certified as information specialists who welcome the world to New Hampshire.
They can be found at visitor centers, special events, chambers, and many other locations throughout the state.
In their role as the friendly, knowledgeable face of New Hampshire, the Granite State Ambassador volunteers strive to help every person they meet have the best New Hampshire experience possible, building on the hard work the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and the state’s chambers of commerce do to invite these traveling guests to the Granite State.
Manley joined The Rocks Estate team more than three decades ago, in 1986.
He spoke on what he loves about hosting tours at The Rocks and other Forest Society properties.
“Hosting the tours and the education part, I think, is the best part, just spreading the word about the Forest Society,” he said. “I personally like teaching as much as I like farming. The Granite State people are really good because they want to learn about New Hampshire and places in New Hampshire so they can tell other people about it. They listen and take notes and you know they are going to spread whatever information you give them to a huge amount of people.”
