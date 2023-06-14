Former Accountant Denies $560,000 Federal Wire Fraud From Upper Valley Non-Profit

BURLINGTON — A Northfield man, who officials say embezzled about $560,000 from an Upper Connecticut Valley non-profit, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Wednesday to three counts of wire fraud.

John Van Vught, 72, defrauded ValleyNet Inc., a non-profit that had a contract to operate fiber-to-home internet networks serving customers in east-central Vermont and Lyme, N.H., the indictment said. He worked under a contract and served as the bookkeeper for ValleyNet.

