Former Brighton Police Chief Charged With Sexual Assault On A Minor
Jeffrey Noyes

The former chief of the Brighton and Canaan police departments was charged with sexual assault on a minor on Monday afternoon.

Vermont State Police charged Jeffrey Noyes, 54, of Bloomfield, with felony sexual assault on an underage female stemming from an alleged incident at the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in Brighton on October 31, 2017.

