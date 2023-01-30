Former Brighton Police Chief Charged With Sexual Assault On A Minor

The former chief of the Brighton and Canaan police departments was charged with sexual assault on a minor on Monday afternoon.
Vermont State Police charged Jeffrey Noyes, 54, of Bloomfield, with felony sexual assault on an underage female stemming from an alleged incident at the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in Brighton on October 31, 2017.
State Police say Noyes was on duty at the time of the alleged incident.
A state police detective began an investigation into Noyes in February 2022 following a report of an assault.
Lead Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio worked closely with troopers from the Derby Barracks, the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office and the State Police Technology Investigation Unit. Following the nearly yearlong investigation, police say Noyes knew the victim who accompanied him on multiple ride-alongs in his cruiser.
State Police say Noyes was in uniform and on duty when he allegedly drove with the victim to a remote area and had sexual contact with the victim, who was under the age of consent.
On Monday afternoon, Noyes came to the Derby Barracks, where he was processed and released on a citation for sexual assault. He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Guildhall.
Anyone who might have information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Trooper Mattuchio at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
