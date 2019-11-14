Former Brownington Farmer Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NEWPORT CITY — A South Carolina man accepted a plea deal and is awaiting sentencing in a case of barnyard cruelty that left dairy cattle and other animals dead on a Brownington farm last winter.
Donovan Steele, 26, of Greer, S.C., returned to Vermont last week to plead guilty on two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals by depriving them, according to records in Orleans Superior Court. Eleven other charges were dropped in the plea deal.
