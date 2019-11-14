Former Brownington Farmer Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty

Donovan Steele, then of Brownington, pleads guilty in Orleans Superior Court on May 29, 2018 to charges of animal cruelty. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — A South Carolina man accepted a plea deal and is awaiting sentencing in a case of barnyard cruelty that left dairy cattle and other animals dead on a Brownington farm last winter.

Donovan Steele, 26, of Greer, S.C., returned to Vermont last week to plead guilty on two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals by depriving them, according to records in Orleans Superior Court. Eleven other charges were dropped in the plea deal.

