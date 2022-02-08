Former Caledonia Sheriff’s Deputy Reaches Plea Deal With Prosecutor

Capt. Stephen Bunnell of the Caledonia County Sheriff's Department stands outside a motel room at Maple Wood Lodge on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Bunnell assisted Lyndonville police at the scene of an apparent suicide by gunshot.
A plea agreement has been reached in the criminal case against former Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Capt. Stephen Bunnell.
Bunnell, 47, once served as “Chief Deputy” to Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney and was frequently assigned to security at the Caledonia County Courthouse and prisoner transports. But he lost his job after being accused by state police investigators of abusing his position as a police officer by soliciting nude photos and sex from female drug addicts.
In September of 2021, Bunnell pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor prohibited acts for allegedly soliciting and paying women for sex and two counts of prohibited conduct for allegedly requesting nude photos in exchange for money.
Caledonia Superior Court
On Monday a plea agreement negotiated between Bunnell’s defense attorney Corby A. Gary and Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy K. Shriver was filed in Caledonia Superior Court. Shriver prosecuted the case to avoid any possible conflicts of interest between Bunnell and Caledonia County officials.
The plea deal calls for Bunnell to plead guilty to one count of prohibited conduct and an amended charge of disturbing the peace by telephone in exchange for a two-year deferred sentence, a $100 fine and $162 in court surcharges. The state agreed to dismiss the other two charges as part of the agreement.
The deal also requires Bunnell to comply with standard conditions of probation as well as other conditions including participation and completion of “a program or treatment for sex offenders” through the Department of Corrections. Bunnell is also prohibited from engaging in any work or volunteer position in which he has direct supervisory authority over females.
If Bunnell complies will all the terms of probation in the agreement for the next two years the guilty pleas and the convictions will be dismissed.
The plea agreement will take effect after it is approved by a judge at a change-of-plea hearing which has not been scheduled yet.
Before reaching an agreement with the state, Bunnell had been facing a possible sentence of up to four years in prison and $800 in fines if convicted.
