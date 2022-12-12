Former CNN Producer Pleads Guilty In Federal Child Sexual Assault Case

John J. Griffin

BURLINGTON — A former CNN senior producer, arrested on federal charges for luring a Nevada mother and child to Vermont to have sadomasochistic sex with him, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Monday.

John J. Griffin, 45, of Stamford, Conn., could face a prison term somewhere between 10 years and life in prison, Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III said in court.

