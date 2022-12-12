Former CNN Producer Pleads Guilty In Federal Child Sexual Assault Case

BURLINGTON — A former CNN senior producer, arrested on federal charges for luring a Nevada mother and child to Vermont to have sadomasochistic sex with him, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Monday.
John J. Griffin, 45, of Stamford, Conn., could face a prison term somewhere between 10 years and life in prison, Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III said in court.
Griffin also would face up to a possible lifetime of supervision when he is released from prison and up to a $250,000 fine, Sessions said. Griffin must also pay $5,100 in court assessments.
There is no agreement between the prosecution and defense about a proposed prison sentence, but the federal sentencing guidelines are projected to propose a penalty of more than 20 years behind bars.
Sessions set March 20 for the sentencing in Burlington.
He asked the U.S. Probation Office to prepare a pre-sentence investigation report to help craft a proper punishment. The Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which are advisory, will be used to help shape a penalty, Sessions said.
Sessions noted Griffin will face an additional 8 levels in the guidelines because the child was under the age of 12. He also gets 2 more levels each because the case involved a sex act, because the child was in his custody, and because he used a computer to entice the mom and child for sex.
Defense lawyer David V. Kirby would be able to argue for less time for the sex crimes that happened at Griffin’s seasonal home in Ludlow.
Griffin also will forfeit the residence, cars and other property. It includes the slope side home at 126 Grouse Lane in Ludlow that was used to have sex with a 9-year-old girl in 2020, records show. The house was sold this summer for more than $2 million, according to federal court records in Burlington. The defendant’s share, at least $1,002,000, was deposited with the federal court clerk’s office in Burlington.
Griffin also will lose his red 2019 Tesla, a 2018 Mercedes Benz convertible, and various computers, phones, cameras and videos that were seized from the defendant on Sept. 2, 2020 according to the plea deal.
Griffin was initially indicted on three felony charges in the high-profile coast-to-coast sex trafficking case that broke with his arrest in December 2021.
Griffin, a 1999 Princeton University graduate, has boasted he worked “shoulder-to-shoulder” with now disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. CNN fired Cuomo in December 2020 after being linked to trying to help his older brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight numerous sexual misconduct claims by multiple women.
Griffin previously worked at ABC News for 8 years and did about 3 years each with Fox News Channel and CBS News, records show.
CNN suspended Griffin after learning about his arrest in the Vermont case. Three days later the network fired him.
His arrest drew considerable media attention and reporters helped pack the Burlington courtroom a year ago, but on Monday there were only three reporters, including one from Connecticut.
Also in the courtroom was a Connecticut lawyer who is representing the 9-year-old victim. Sessions noted in accepting the plea that restitution was also a possibility.
According to the 13-page plea agreement, Griffin and a mother met on a website about sexual bondage during the summer of 2020 and by June they were communicating through the computer app known as Kik.
During various communications through Kik, text, phone, video chats, Griffin persuaded the woman to bring her 9-year-old daughter to Vermont to engage in sex, the agreement noted.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Drescher said the criminal conduct constituted sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct under Vermont law. The plea agreement goes on to describe the unlawful conduct in detail.
Under the plea agreement, Griffin will need to register as a convicted sex offender when released from prison. He also must seek sex offender evaluation and treatment, Sessions said.
The government will drop two felony charges in the indictment and not file charges for other crimes known to have been committed in Vermont as part of the final written plea agreement, which was signed by Griffin, Kirby and Dreschner on Monday.
Federal prosecutors in Vermont have maintained Griffin lured the Nevada mother and a daughter to fly to Logan Airport in Boston in July 2020. The indictment said Griffin drove his 2019 red Tesla from his seasonal residence in Ludlow to Boston, picked them up and brought them back to his ski home on the side of Okemo Mountain and next to the chairlift.
The unlawful sexual activity happened at the Vermont home, the indictment said.
Griffin used the Mercedes to drive the child and mother around Vermont while visiting and that made the car eligible for forfeiture, Drescher said in open court.
There were at least two other attempted luring cases in April and June 2020, the 10-page indictment said.
About a month after Griffin’s arrest, Allyson Griffin, his wife, filed for divorce, according to newspaper accounts. They said she wanted full custody of their three children — a 9-year-old girl and 6-year-old twin boys — alimony and the $4.5 million family mansion in Norwalk, Conn.
There has been considerable national interest in the criminal case for several other reasons including Griffin boasting after his arrest by the FBI that he is worth $35 million to $40 million, court records note.
The records also said Griffin did not need a mortgage when he paid $1.8 million for the ski house in Ludlow.
Griffin had been expected to plead guilty since late September when the Vermont Standard newspaper in Woodstock reported he was looking to strike a deal with prosecutors.
Kirby had said in September he decided he would not file any pre-trial motions and instead the two sides have been in serious plea negotiations. A joint motion was filed by Kirby and the prosecutors asking the judge to stop the Speedy Trial Clock to reduce the pressure for closing the case.
Griffin was transferred to the prison in St. Albans from the Cheshire County Jail in New Hampshire in November for a change of plea hearing, but that was postponed until Monday.
Under the Federal Speedy Trial Act, most defendants that are detained are expected to go on trial within about 70 days. That can be extended for various reasons, including for pre-trial discovery, if approved by a judge.
Kirby, citing the complexity of the criminal case, had initially asked for a 90-day stay in the Speedy Trial Clock during the December arraignment to review the evidence and consider filing possible motions.
The slope side home at 126 Grouse Lane on Okemo Mountain cost $1,799,000 on Feb. 21, 2020 and was bought by Griff Skis LLC, Ludlow Town records show. John and Allyson Griffin of Norwalk, Conn. control Griff Skis, state records show.
U. S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest’s office filed an unprecedented 17-page detention motion in Vermont after Griffin’s arrest in New Haven, Conn. last December. The eventual indictment charging Griffin was 10 pages.
Most federal detention motions in Vermont are normally 2 or 3 pages and sometimes can get up to 5 pages.
The detention motion said Griffin needed to be jailed pending trial because he was a risk to flee prosecution and was a danger to the community.
The prosecution said Griffin sent $4,000 to a relative of the 9-year-old victim in the sex case.
“This apparent pay-off of a potential witness is not only further evidence of wrong-doing, it is an independent reason for Griffin’s detention. Indeed, making payments to a potential witness in an apparent effort to buy their silence itself justifies Griffin’s pre-trial detention,” Drescher wrote.
Drescher also noted Griffin tried to avoid an arrest for driving under the influence by offering money to the driver he collided with in Plymouth in October 2020.
The Rutland Herald uncovered the incident after the arrest. State Police were called, Griffin was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of gross negligent operation, the newspaper said. He paid $3,647 in fines and court costs in April 2021, records show. He maintained he never had a drink before the crash, but when offered an alcohol breath test to prove it, Griffin refused, police said.
“He is a wealthy man who will be desperate to avoid facing justice. He has history of mental illness and substance abuse and has recently consumed intoxicants,” Drescher wrote.
