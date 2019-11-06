NEWPORT CITY — A former assistant football coach at North Country Union High School will serve time in jail for soliciting and forwarding on social media lewd photographs of a 14-year-old girl.

Riley S. Simoneau, 24, of Newport City pleaded guilty Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to sexual exploitation by attempting to and luring a child, possession of indecent material about a minor, and two counts of child pornography, court records show.

