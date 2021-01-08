Former Concord School Principal Reprimanded For Unprofessional Conduct

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Julie Donahue resigned abruptly from her job as principal of the Concord School in March 2018; she was issued a public reprimand by the Vermont Agency of Education in October for having used the school's credit card to pay three personal bills, according to public records. (Facebook Photo)
CONCORD — The former principal of the Concord Graded School, Julia (Julie) Donahue, who resigned with no notice in March of 2018 citing health reasons, has been issued a public reprimand by the Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) for having used the Concord School’s credit card to pay three of her personal bills before that was discovered and she reimbursed the school, public records show.
The Discovery of that improper credit card use at that time led the school board to hold an emergency, closed-door meeting with Donahue, and she resigned at that time but the reason for that meeting and her sudden departure was not made public at the time.
