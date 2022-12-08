Former Corrections Officer Wants Out Of Jail

A former St. Johnsbury prison guard accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman wants to be released from jail.
It hasn’t happened yet.
But it could.
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office opposes the request.
“This is the perfect storm,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Benjamin King at the release hearing on Wednesday in Caledonia Superior Court.
“A situation where a violent, aggressive, criminal act has happened against the victim. And now it’s being turned against the victim…We’re releasing someone from a secure facility back into the community at great risk and harm - potentially not only to the parties involved - but also to the community at large.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Michael Baker, 33, of Barnet, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court this summer to felony charges of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and aggravated sexual assault - repeated.
Baker was ordered held without bail and he remains in pretrial detention at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland. The alleged victim told police it wasn’t the first time she had been sexually assaulted by Baker and that it happens when he gets home from work and starts drinking and smoking.
But on Wednesday, Baker asked the court to release him into the custody of two court-appointed custodians - Heather Willard, 48, and Michael Young, 64, under a 24-hour curfew at their residence in Lyndonville.
“There’s no indication from his previous history that he is a danger to the community at large,” said Baker’s defense attorney, Steven J. Howard of Rutland, during the hearing. “I think we have a situation where there’s law enforcement readily on-hand - a heavy police presence in Lyndonville.”
It almost worked, but Judge Justin P. Jiron wants one more thing before he approves the request.
The alleged victim in the case did write a letter to the court supporting Baker’s release but did not indicate that she was aware that Baker might be released without being in the 24-hour physical custody of the custodians - because they both have jobs.
Judge Jiron issued an Entry Order after the hearing explaining his position.
“The Court indicated on the record that the final decision to appoint Ms. Willard and Mr. Young as responsible adults would not be made until such time as (the alleged victim) submits a sworn statement to the Court which recognizes the Court is contemplating releasing Mr. Baker but that he would not be under the 24-hour supervision of Ms. Willard and Mr. Young, and provides her position either in support, or opposed to his release,” wrote the judge.
Both custodians said they were committed to contacting the police if Baker violated any conditions of release and would not tolerate any attempt by Baker to contact the alleged victim or any use of alcohol or cannabis.
Baker faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.
Baker worked as a corrections officer at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury. He was placed on administrative leave after being arrested in July. Baker is no longer employed by the Vermont Department of Corrections.
