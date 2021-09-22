Former Criminal Defendants In Fatal CO Poisoning Seek Civil Lawsuit Delay

The former criminal defendants in a fatal carbon monoxide poisoning case are asking a judge to delay the two civil lawsuits against them, arguing that the state could still re-file criminal charges and anything they say in the civil case could hurt them in a possible future criminal case.
Attorneys for Adam Vigent, 52, of North Haverhill, Richard B. Mallett Jr., 50, of Woodsville, and Philip L. Poirier, 29, of East Corinth, Vt., are asking for a stay of the civil litigation for a period that could exceed three more years, until January 29, 2025, when the criminal statute of limitations expire.
The estates of John Courtney, 71, and his wife, April Courtney, 63, who were found dead in their home of CO poisoning during a welfare check on Jan. 29, 2019, are objecting and arguing that by allowing a stay in the civil proceedings the court would set a “dangerous precedent” for nearly all civil damages cases in New Hampshire.
In November 2020, Mallett and Poirier, both licensed gas fitters working for Patten’s Gas in North Haverhill (also known as Osterman Propane), were each indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on two Class B felony counts of negligent homicide and one Class B felony count of reckless conduct.
Vigent, their direct supervisor, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of negligent homicide.
Prosecutors had argued that the heating system in the Courtney home was installed in a way that caused exhaust gases to cycle back into the home, which created elevated levels of carbon monoxide, and the trio knew or should have known through their experience and training that they improperly designed and installed a system that did not comply with proper code and the manufacturer’s recommendations.
Less than a year after the indictments, county prosecutors, in April, dismissed all of Vigent’s criminal charges, and in August, dismissed all criminal against Mallett and Poirier.
During the summer of 2021, the civil lawsuits against the trio and Patten’s Gas were filed by both estates, which make similar arguments that the state had made in its criminal charges and which seek civil damages for counts of negligence against the three men and violations of the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act against the gas company and seek a jury trial and monetary judgment.
On Sept. 14, attorneys Robert Carey, Mark Wiseman, and Simon Brown, representing Vigent, Mallett, and Poirier, filed a joint motion stating that after the recent depositions of the state’s experts in the cases against Mallett and Poirier, the Grafton County attorney’s office filed notices of dismissals with respect to all criminal indictments.
“The notices [of dismissal] are ‘without prejudice, meaning the state may seek to re-indict any or all of the individual defendants in the future,” said the attorneys, who included the prosecution’s specific language of, “The state has chosen to forego prosecution at this time.”
But the three individual defendants face the prospect of the state using their discovery responses and testimony in the civil case to potentially revive criminal charges against them, said the attorneys.
“The individual defendants each enjoy the right against self-incrimination, guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Part 1, Article 15 of the New Hampshire Constitution. But if they assert that right in the civil case, they are subject to an adverse inference on plaintiff’s claims … The individual defendants seek a stay of the civil case against them until it is indicated that their participation in the lawsuit will not place them at risk of further prosecution for the same conduct.”
They ask that the civil case be stayed until the state dismisses the criminal charges with prejudice (meaning they cannot be re-filed) or the criminal statute of limitations expires in January 2025.
Filing a motion to object on Sept. 16 was Jared Green, attorney for the estate of April Courtney, who argued “the defendants have presented no compelling basis for this court to ignore settled New Hampshire law and stay this civil case based on the mere possibility, especially small in this case, that associated criminal charges could be filed. Such a ruling would violate the plaintiff’s constitutional right to a prompt remedy and set a dangerous precedent that would be applicable in virtually every civil damages case.”
The estate for John Courtney filed a similar objection on Tuesday.
The court has not ruled on the matter.
