Former Deputy Sheriff Apologizes In Court

Former Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Bunnell took responsibility for his actions on Monday after being convicted of two criminal charges in Caledonia Superior Court.
“I would just like to say that I’m truly sorry for the three victims in this case,” said Bunnell. “It was my own inappropriate actions that brought us here today. And again, I just want to say I’m sorry for what I’ve done. I was wrong and I should have known better.”
Bunnell, 47, once served as “Chief Deputy” to Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney and was frequently assigned to security at the Caledonia County Courthouse, prisoner transports and other law enforcement duties. But he lost his job after being accused by state police investigators of abusing his position as a police officer by soliciting nude photos and sex from three female drug addicts.
Caledonia Superior Court
Bunnell pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of prohibited conduct and an amended charge of disturbing the peace by telephone. He was given a two-year deferred sentence on the prohibited acts conviction - which will be expunged from his record if he complies with all the terms of probation in the agreement for the next two years.
Bunnell was fined $100 and ordered to pay $162 in court surcharges for the disturbing the peace conviction. The deal also included several special conditions of probation including participation in a treatment program for sex offenders through the Department of Corrections.
Because Bunnell worked in the Caledonia County courthouse for much of his 22-year law enforcement career, the case was prosecuted by Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy K. Shriver to avoid local conflicts of interest.
“From the state’s perspective, this plea agreement does several things that we were the most interested in,” said State’s Attorney Shriver during Bunnell’s change-of-plea hearing on Monday. “The state believes that the permanent conviction - and certainly while on the deferred conviction - would prevent the defendant from serving in the capacity of a law enforcement officer again…We believe and certainly do hope that the probation conditions will help rehabilitate the defendant.”
Shriver also said the state’s case against Bunnell was complicated by the statute of limitations related to some of the older allegations against Bunnell and difficulties communicating with some of the victims in the case.
“There were three victims that we brought charges with regard to,” said Shriver. “As the court may gather from having reviewed the file, the state police and my office had difficulty connecting with the victims in this case given their circumstances…Obviously, as the court can tell, the complaining witnesses were in very vulnerable positions when the alleged acts took place. Both in terms of their circumstances being involved in the criminal justice system, but also - at least for some of them - being in the grips of a substance abuse disorder.”
But Shriver also said Bunnell’s willingness to accept responsibility for his actions spared the victims from having to be further involved in the criminal justice process.
Shriver negotiated the plea agreement with St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Corby A. Gary. The deal was approved on Monday by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin Jiron.
In September of 2021, Bunnell pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor prohibited acts for allegedly soliciting and paying women for sex and two counts of prohibited conduct for allegedly requesting nude photos in exchange for money.
Bunnell was facing a possible sentence of up to four years in prison and $800 in fines if convicted.
But the state agreed to dismiss two of the charges and amend the third charge down as part of the plea agreement.
