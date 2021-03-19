Former Deputy Sheriff Complicating Summer Street Assault & Knife Case

Former Deputy Sheriff Capt. Stephen Bunnell hasn’t worked for the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department since October of 2020.
But his name remains in court documents and that’s causing a problem with at least one high-profile St. Johnsbury case currently pending in Caledonia Superior Court.
The former “Chief Deputy” and second-in-command to County Sheriff Dean Shatney left the department after the Vermont State Police began looking into allegations that Bunnell had traded money and gifts for nude photos and sex from several local women.
The investigation into Bunnell has been transferred to the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office to avoid conflicts of interest in Caledonia County.
Bunnell, who has not been charged with a crime, was also one of the police officers involved in the arrest of Newark resident, Adam Tyler Gilman, 33, who stands accused of forcing his way into a Summer Street residence in September of 2019, unlawfully restraining two women, assaulting a man and threatening him with “large knives,” according to court documents.
But according to a motion filed in Caledonia Superior Court on March 11, Gilman’s defense attorney, Adam Hescock, of White River Junction, was unaware of the allegations against Deputy Bunnell until recently.
According to Hescock, his office tried to schedule an interview of Bunnell in relation to the Gilman case but was told by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office that Bunnell was “unavailable.”
Hescock alleges in his filing that his office was not told why Bunnell was unavailable even though he had already been suspended from duty for several months at the time due to the investigation.
But Hescock soon found out why through news reports.
“During the course of the investigation, undersigned counsel discovered that Deputy Bunnell has been under state police investigation since April 2020 for extortion, threats, prostitution, and obstruction of justice,” wrote Hescock in his motion to compel.
Hescock then called Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski to ask why her office did not disclose the allegations against Bunnell.
“SA Zaleski explained that her office was not handling the investigation and that counsel could contact the Windham State’s Attorney with any questions,” wrote Attorney Hescock.
Gilman has pleaded not guilty to six charges related to the Summer Street incident and faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison as a habitual offender.
Bunnell became involved in the Gilman case when he was called to the St. Johnsbury Police Station to assist with Gilman’s arrest after he started acting “out of control,” according to a report by Bunnell that was filed as part of the criminal case against Gilman.
“Upon arrival to the St. Johnsbury PD, I brought in a set of prisoner transport restraints and assisted officers in placing Adam Gilman into the body belt and cuffs,” wrote Bunnell in his report. “While attempting to get Gilman into the restraints he began pulling his hands and kicking his feet and resisted being placed into restraints … upon arrival to Northeast Regional Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury several staff members came out to assist us as Gilman had continued to spit and yell at officers. Once inside the facility Gilman made verbal statements that ‘I’m going to get my weapons and strap up and get them at the PD.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.