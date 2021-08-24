Former Deputy Sheriff Facing Prostitution, Prohibited Acts Charges

Former Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Bunnell is now facing charges of prostitution and prohibited conduct following a lengthy state police investigation.
Bunnell, 47, once served as “Chief Deputy” and second-in-command to County Sheriff Dean Shatney but left the department after being accused of trading money and gifts for nude photos and sex from several local women.
The Vermont State Police investigation began after the St. Johnsbury Police Department uncovered allegations involving Bunnell. St. Johnsbury police referred the matter to the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office, which asked VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations to take the case.
“Through the course of the investigation, VSP detectives learned that Bunnell sought nude photographs and/or sex in exchange for money from several women who were involved with the criminal justice system,” reads a state police press release issued on Tuesday night.
State police have worked closely with Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver on the case after the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself.
Bunnell was issued a citation through his attorney on Aug. 24. He is due in court to answer the misdemeanor charges at 8 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2021, in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Johnsbury.
