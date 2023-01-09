LYNDON — A former director has raised concerns about graft within the Lyndon Outing Club.
In a letter to the Select Board and Village Trustees, Mark Kwiecienski warned that members of the Board of Directors could use LOC money to personally enrich themselves under recent bylaw changes.
The amended bylaws include a new provision that states, “No more than 49 percent of the individuals serving on the board may be financially interested persons.”
Kwiecienski feared the provision could funnel dollars away from Outing Club operations — including a proposed $1.1 million snowmaking project — and into directors’ pockets.
“The insertion of this 49% provision, while in the midst of a near million-dollar donation/fundraising effort for snowmaking is especially troublesome. I am convinced that this provision if allowed to stand, and based upon past incident behavior, will encourage some of the directors to corrupt the snowmaking installation and acquisition/ bidding process, and the ongoing operations after installation so they can benefit financially at the expense of the public,” Kwiecienski wrote.
LOC President Wendy Beattie responded that Kwiecienski’s accusations were baseless.
According to Beattie, the Outing Club updated its 86-year-old bylaws in September for the first time ever, in order to make them current and elevate the organization’s non-profit status to 501C3, so that it could accept donations directly.
She pointed out that the “49 percent” provision is standard and was taken word-for-word from state statute for non-profit corporations (11B V.S.A. § 8.13). Its purpose is to ensure that the majority of directors are financially disinterested.
“The ‘49 percent’ has nothing to do with anyone profiting from the Outing Club,” Beattie said, adding, “The Outing Club is a labor of love. The directors are giving countless hours. Many members of the community are giving countless hours.”
NEED FOR OVERSIGHT?
In his letter, Kwiecienski called for increased town oversight of the Outing Club’s finances and asked the Select Board and Village Trustees to require a condition in LOC bylaws that “no directors or officers may have financial interest.”
He also asked that the town review LOC financial transactions going back 24 months before awarding ARPA money to the snowmaking project.
Taking those steps, he said, would leave “absolutely no doubt for anyone that Directors have a great responsibility to serve the public as the absolute singular priority, and that Directors, like the donors that have supported LOC, volunteer or give without compensation.”
He also recommended that town officials require the Outing Club’s “transaction ledgers of all accounts going back 24 months be made public” before federal ARPA funds are awarded to the snowmaking project.
However, Beattie replied, the updated bylaws already include a “conflict of interest” clause.
It states, “The board may, from time to time, establish policy guidelines and adopt a conflict of interest policy to protect the interests of the corporation when it is contemplating entering into a transaction or arrangement that might benefit the private interest of an officer or director or the corporation or might result in an excess benefit transaction.”
The Select Board on Jan. 3 requested a copy of the amended Outing Club bylaws for review, but took no action.
INTERPERSONAL CONFLICT
Kwiecienski also pointed to interpersonal conflicts between himself and Outing Club directors.
He stepped down from the Board of Directors in February 2022 due to disagreements with other members.
In his letter he wrote, “This past year a few directors demonstrated their commitment to self-serve at the expense of the public as they deprived the public from receiving the full input and volunteerism of one of the most giving and qualified director volunteers who challenged them all to do a better job for the public. The volunteer I speak whose future contributions were stimmed were those from me as a director. I was told by an upset director that I upset the “director fun” as some directors were offended and had their feelings hurt since I had shared my candid observations and suggested ways to improve - like any good coach or team player will do.”
Beattie declined to comment on those claims.
