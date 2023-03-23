Former Director Continues Call For Greater Oversight Of Lyndon Outing Club

LYNDON — An unhappy former director last week continued to press town officials for stronger oversight of Lyndon Outing Club.
Mark Kwiecienski on March 13 asked the Select Board to investigate LOC for alleged safety violations at Shonyo Park, the outdoor community ski hill and recreation area the non-profit manages under town contract.
According to Kwiecienski, his concerns were dismissed by Lyndon Outing Club officials, despite the health risks they posed.
“There are some very dangerous situations up at the facility and I pointed them out,” he said. “People could have gotten killed in several situations.”
He claimed his warnings were not well received, saying, “I was told they were offended by the way I delivered the message. I have become the enemy.”
LOC representatives have said most of the alleged safety issues pre-dated the ski hill opening, were addressed, and pose no danger to the public.
“The problems have been taken care of,” said LOC President Wendy Beattie, noting the facility undergoes annual fire, public health and safety inspections. “Our hill is safe.”
The Select Board agreed to investigate the complaints.
However, they were careful to separate Kwiecienski’s safety concerns from his personal beef with the LOC Board of Directors.
Select Board member Nancy Blankenship said to Kwiecienski, “The first issue is a safety issue, and that is what the board can deal with. The second issue is your feelings have been hurt and you feel devalued for your contributions that you have attempted to make. That is not something the board can deal with.”
Newly elected Selectman Kermit Fisher agreed to act as board liaison with the Outing Club, to verify Kwiecienski’s claims and determine what action may be necessary if safety issues are found.
Among Kwiecienski’s claims were unmarked obstructions on ski trails and unsecured manhole covers in the vicinity of the skate park, which could pose collision and fall hazards.
Fisher will report back at the next board meeting on March 27.
Kwiecienski stepped down from the Board of Directors in February 2022 due to disagreements with other members.
Since then, he has repeatedly approached town and village officials with complaints about the non-profit.
In January he raised concerns about graft within the Lyndon Outing Club, claiming that amended LOC bylaws could allow directors to personally enrich themselves.
Reached then, Beattie, the LOC President, responded that Kwiecienski’s accusations were baseless, that the club had updated its 86-year-old bylaws with boilerplate language to make them current, and that the bylaws already included a “conflict of interest” clause to prevent abuse.
During the March 13 Select Board meeting, Kwiecienski raised further concerns about LOC culture. He said he was an active volunteer, who spent “a couple hundred hours” developing a snowmaking proposal, but he was brushed off due to a lack of seniority.
“Someone said ‘We had more fun before you were on the board,’” Kwiecienski claimed. “When you have the attitude that you will remove the top volunteer because your group isn’t having as much fun, what you’re doing is stealing from the public.”
Contacted this week, Beattie denied claims that LOC directors had ignored Kwiecienski out of personal animus or downplayed his contributions. She called the situation unfortunate.
“I think his feelings were hurt a little bit and he is making things difficult for the Outing Club,” she said.
