Former DRB Chair Prue Hired As Zoning Administrator

LYNDON — A familiar face is stepping into a new role.
The Select Board on Monday appointed Jon Prue as the town’s new zoning administrator.
His official start date is later this month.
Prue, 48, possesses strong qualifications. He has worked as a private contractor for 21 years and served on the Development Review Board for almost 12 years and was chair the past five.
He resigned from the board to accept the zoning administrator position.
“I’m excited for the change and for the challenge,” Prue said.
Prue is the town’s sixth zoning administrator.
Four of his predecessors were combined Zoning and Planning Administrators. Then, in November 2021, the Select Board divided the Zoning and Planning Administrator job into two positions in response to growing workloads in both areas.
Prue is the first person to hold the position with a primarily zoning background.
“I think I’m looking at it from a different perspective. Nobody has ever stepped into this job with any experience with Lyndon Zoning bylaws. And I’m coming in with 12 years of experience with that document,” Prue said.
For Prue, it was a good time to make a career change.
Serving as the Zoning Administrator will allow him to pursue his interest in zoning enforcement — and spare his body further wear and tear from contracting.
“My body is telling me this is the right time,” he said with a laugh. “I’m 48, and I’m probably going to have to work until I’m 70. And I don’t think I can do this [contracting] until I’m 70.”
Prue has already thrown himself into the ZA role, showing up at the town office on nights and weekends to catch up on paperwork and return messages.
As a first order of business, Prue aims to improve communication with the public, and take a firm but fair approach with non-compliant property owners.
“My ultimate goal is to mend public relations and restore credibility to Lyndon Zoning,” he said.
During his time with DRB, Prue worked with all five of his predecessors, including the town’s first ZA Justin Smith, who is now town administrator.
Prue said he would like to emulate Smith’s approach to zoning enforcement.
“He’d see something, stop, have a conversation, and work with people,” Prue said.
