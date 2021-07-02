Former Easton Fire Chief Formally Sentenced In Shooting Case

The former chief of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department will serve no time behind bars after he was formally sentenced this week for shooting more than a dozen rounds from a handgun into a house in Bethlehem on Christmas Day 2019 and causing the occupants inside to flee for cover.
On Tuesday at Grafton Superior Court, Arthur Rainville, 61, who was also charged with causing a hit-and-run crash in Littleton after fleeing Bethlehem in his pickup truck, was immediately released on electronic monitoring in lieu of 12 months in the Grafton County House of Corrections.
He pleaded guilty to a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, Class B felony count of criminal mischief, Class A misdemeanor count of unlawful conduct after an accident and causing property damage, and a Class A misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
Two original special class felony charges of criminal threatening with gun, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor aggravated drunken driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than .16 were dropped as part of the plea deal.
For the felony count of reckless conduct, Rainville, who had been out on bail since June 2020, was released with the requirement of electronic monitoring.
According to court documents, prosecutors did not take a position on Rainville’s request for immediate release on the monitoring.
As part of that sentence, Rainville, who will be on five years probation following the end of electronic monitoring, is required to complete a mental health evaluation within 90 days, comply with all substance abuse counseling recommendations, and forfeit all firearms that were seized as part of the case and refrain from possessing additional guns.
The felony count of criminal mischief carried a 3- to 7-year state prison sentence, which is suspended for five years - the duration the court retains jurisdiction on the charge - on the condition of good behavior and compliance with court orders on evaluation and treatment.
Both the misdemeanor conduct after an accident and DUI charges, each carrying 12 months on the HOC, were suspended on condition of good behavior.
For the DUI charge, Rainville is required to pay a fine of $620, complete an impaired driver management course, have his driver’s license suspended for nine months, and install any vehicle he drives or registers with an interlock breathalyzer device for 12 months following the restoration of his license.
He is also prohibited from having any contact with the victims - the two male friends who had invited him to the house in Bethlehem for Christmas dinner, two women, and two children - who took refuge in the house at 11 Cleos Way.
On Dec. 25, 2019, prosecutors said Rainville became drunk during the dinner and was eventually asked to leave after he began talking about aliens and accusing his hosts of having alien faces and saying that prints outside the home were not from dogs, but from aliens.
His friends offered to drive him home, but be declined.
As he was leaving in his pickup truck, Rainville grabbed a 9-mm handgun he had in the vehicle and said to his two male hosts, “I have something to show ya” before firing the gun at the house, forcing the two men outside to flee inside and forcing the two women and two children inside to find refuge.
One bullet passed through a bedroom where one of the victims was taking cover.
In all, 14 bullet casings were found.
After his arrest in Littleton for drunken driving, he told police officers he believed he might have been abducted by aliens.
During his bail hearing in January 2020, Assistant Grafton County Attorney Jacobson said at the time of the shooting Rainville “was not in a good place” mentally, had recently separated from his wife and lost a pet, and his friends invited him to dinner out of the kindness of their hearts.
Charlie Buttrey, his former attorney, said Rainville had been prescribed anti-anxiety medication that, when combined with heavy alcohol consumption, resulted in someone “talking about feeling weird and being abducted by aliens and acting in a manner completely out of character.”
Until the incident, Rainville had no prior criminal history.
