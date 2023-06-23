Former Executive Pleads Guilty To $425,000 Embezzlement

BURLINGTON — The former vice president of human resources for World Learning, which has offices in Brattleboro, pleaded guilty Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court to wire fraud with an estimated $425,000 embezzlement between 2014 and 2022.

Carleena Graham, 56, of Accokeek, Maryland, has paid back about $200,000, according to one of her defense lawyers, Walter A. Reynoso of Coral Gables, Fla.

