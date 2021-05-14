Former Fire Chief To Plead Guilty For Christmas Day House Shooting

The former Easton fire chief accused of shooting 14 rounds from a handgun at the Bethlehem house he was invited to on Christmas Day 2019, prompting the occupants to run for cover, will now plead guilty to several felony and misdemeanor charges.
If approved by the judge, Arthur Rainville, 61, faces a jail sentence of up to one year or home detention.
Rainville, who served for five years as Easton’s fire chief, was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury in February 2020 on two special class felony counts of criminal threatening with a firearm that carried extended terms of imprisonment, a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and a Class B felony count of criminal mischief.
In New Hampshire, a special class felony count is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 10 to 20 years. A Class B felony carries a maximum sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
In Littleton, where police said he crashed his pickup truck after fleeing Bethlehem, Rainville was charged with Class A misdemeanor counts of aggravated drunken driving, criminal mischief, and unlawful conduct after an accident.
According to his plea agreement he signed on May 7 (the plea hearing has not yet been scheduled), Rainville will plead guilty to a total of four charges and will have three dismissed.
If approved, he could serve up to a year in the Grafton County House of Corrections or home confinement with electronic monitoring.
For the charge of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, he agreed to a 12-month jail sentence and will apply for immediate release on electronic monitoring, which prosecutors did not object to.
Rainville would be placed on five years probation upon release, agree to forfeit and not possess any guns, continue complying with substance abuse counseling and recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation within 90 days of release, and follow up with any recommended treatment.
For the first-offense DWI charge, he agreed to a nine-month loss of his driver’s license with a right to suspend six of those months upon completion of the impaired driver’s program by the New Hampshire Bureau of Alcohol and Drug Services, plus a $500 fine and $120 penalty assessment.
For the felony charge of criminal mischief, he was given a sentence of 3 to 7 years in state prison, deferred for two years and suspended for an additional five years from release upon the condition of good behavior and completion of required programs.
For the misdemeanor charge of conduct after an accident, he was given a 12-month HOC sentence, all of which was suspended for seven years for good behavior.
The two felony charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and the misdemeanor criminal mischief were dropped by Grafton County prosecutors.
In December, unable to agree on a sentence for Rainville, prosecutors and Rainville’s defense attorney, Leonard Harden, engaged in a felony settlement conference, the objective of which is to find an alternative path to resolve criminal cases with input from defense attorneys, prosecutors, victim-witness advocates, and a retired judge or judge with no active involvement in the case.
On Dec. 25, 2019, Rainville became drunk during a Christmas dinner with friends at their Bethlehem home at 11 Cleos Way and was asked to leave after he began talking about aliens and after he told his hosts they had alien faces and that prints outside the home were not from dogs, but from aliens, according to the affidavit for arrest.
He declined an offer to be driven home by his friends.
As he was leaving in his pickup truck, police said he threatened his two hosts with the 9-mm handgun he had in the truck’s console — “I have something to show ya,” he said — and began firing the gun at the house, forcing the two men outside to flee and forcing the occupants inside, including two women and two children, to run for cover.
After his arrest in Littleton for drunken driving and a hit-and-run, he told police officers he believed he might have been abducted by aliens.
During Rainville’s bail hearing in January 2020, Assistant Grafton County Attorney Jacobson said Rainville “was not in a good place” mentally, had recently separated from his wife and lost a pet, and his friends invited him over to dinner out of kindness.
Charlie Buttrey, his former attorney, said Rainville had been prescribed anti-anxiety medication, and when it combined with heavy drinking, it resulted in someone “talking about feeling weird and being abducted by aliens and acting in a manner completely out of character.”
After more than six months in the Grafton County House of Corrections on preventative detention, after the judge determined Rainville presented a danger to the community and victims, Rainville made bail in July and was released on an unsecured $50,000 bond after Judge Lawrence MacLeod concluded he could be released on restrictive bail conditions that will adequately ensure public safety.
Rainville has no prior criminal history and remained discipline-free at the jail, said the judge.
