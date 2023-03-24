Former Governor Sues Middlebury College Over Cancel Culture Scrub

MIDDLEBURY — Dr. John Abner Mead, a former Vermont governor, to mark his 50th class reunion from Middlebury College, donated $75,000 in 1914 to build the iconic Mead Memorial Chapel in the middle of campus to honor his ancestors.

James H. Douglas, a former 4-term Vermont governor, boycotted his 50th class reunion — and filed a breach of contract lawsuit on Friday against Middlebury College for its “cancel culture” conduct by removing the name of Mead Memorial Chapel off the historic structure.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments