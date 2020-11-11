Former Hitchiner Property Put Out To Bid

The former Hitchiner Manufacturing property in Littleton is now for sale. (Courtesy image)

LITTLETON — As a half dozen developers eye the former Hitchiner Manufacturing property on Beacon Street, the owner has put the property out to bid to see who will put forward the best offer.

“Hitchiner is for sale right now,” Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett said this week. “This is now getting exposure in markets all over the place.”

