BURLINGTON — In documents in federal court in Burlington, Bill Stenger, the former longtime Jay Peak president and the face of the resort and the associated EB-5 projects spearheaded by Jay Peak and Burke Mountain, has accepted a plea deal in which he admitted to having given government officials a false statement.
The plea agreement was struck in the criminal case brought against Stenger by the federal government.
In April of 2016, Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts, both properties owned by embattled Miami businessman, Ariel Quiros, were stormed by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.
A years-long case has dragged on, first civil complaints against Quiros most egregiously, and Stenger and other parties associated with Quiros to a lesser extent — settlements were reached in those cases with both SEC and Vermont officials earlier.
In those actions, both Stenger and Quiros neither admitted to nor denied guilt in the matters brought against them.
The crux of the federal and state cases is alleged that Quiros masterminded a “Ponzi-like” scheme in which he defrauded hundreds of immigrant investors who had been promised both financial gain in a series of developments and business undertakings — and guaranteed green cards when their investments yielded promised job creation in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.
Investors had engaged with Quiros and Stenger and their associates through the federal immigrant investment opportunity known as EB-5.
Since April of 2016, the properties formerly owned by Quiros, and surrendered later as part of the civil agreement with the federal government, have been under federal receivership as part of a civil case docked at the U.S. District Court of Southern Florida, where the original civil complaints originated.
The latest round of complaints against the parties have been criminal cases brought in federal court.
Those criminal charges were lodged in May of 2019, when Stenger was accused along with Quiros and two other men, William Kelly and Jong Weon Choi, of roles in the scheme in which hundreds of millions of dollars of investor funds were misappropriated, and Quiros was accused of stealing tens of millions of investor pledges to fuel his lavish lifestyle, court documents at the time laid out.
The grand jury indictment two years ago alleged that the men conspired to embezzle investors’ funds and more.
At that time, the indictment alleged the defendants had worked to defraud investors in the AnC Bio Vermont business project which was a promised biotech facility planned for Newport — that part of the many phases of the Quiros business plans was described as a near total fraud in court documents at the time of the initial SEC raid on the properties.
Vermont U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan said, at the time at a press conference held in the City of Newport, that the defendants pitched AnC Bio as a ploy to deliver jobs to the economically depressed region.
“But the defendants lied and they cheated,” Nolan said at the time.
“Rather, the project was designed to siphon millions of dollars to the control of Quiros and Choi, who were secretly business partners and in charge of the project,” she said.
Court documents show that Stenger, who could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, will enter his plea in the agreement in federal court in Burlington this Friday.
His sentencing will follow at a later date, according to the filing this week.
Court records show that Stenger will plead guilty to the charge of having provided a false statement to government agency officials.
As part of the proposed legal agreement, other charges Stenger had faced in the criminal complaint including additional charges of having given false statements to officials, and charges of fraud, are to be dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to the single charge of having made a false statement.
Brooks McArthur, a Burlington defense attorney representing Stenger in the matter, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
