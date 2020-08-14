Former Jay Peak Resort Employee Pleads Guilty to $125K Theft

BURLINGTON — A former Jay Peak Resort employee pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court for her part in embezzling more than $125,000 from the business.

Sara L. Ovitt, 39, of Enosburg Falls admitted one felony count of wire fraud for stealing company funds between 2014 and 2019 while working in group sales. Jay Peak initially hired Ovitt in August 2012 in reservations before moving her into destination services.

