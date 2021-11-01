Former LI Valedictorian Named Vermont’s Teacher Of The Year

Vermont’s 2022 Teacher of the Year is a Northeast Kingdom native and graduate of Lyndon Institute.
Karen (Edwards) McCalla, a school librarian/technology integration specialist at Mill River Union High School, was named teacher of the year on Oct. 18. She grew up in Lyndonville and graduated as LI’s valedictorian in 1992. McCalla has been an educator at Mill River in Clarendon since 2002.
“Karen is the type of educator every school building needs,” said Tyler Weideman, principal of Mill River Union High School in a press release from the Vermont Agency of Education. “She is one of those rare educators who always goes above and beyond in everything she does. She is always cheerful and ready to give a boost of confidence to any of her colleagues at every moment in the day.”
At Mill River, McCalla provides opportunities for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) enrichment through the library’s makerspace.
“Karen McCalla’s advocacy for a STEAM education for all students is timely and important. The STEAM focus on technical skills and a creative mindset provides lifelong benefits for our students, in their careers and everyday lives.” said Dan French, Vermont Secretary of Education. “Ms. McCalla is providing her students with the tools and the confidence to pursue real world solutions to real world problems.”
As Vermont Teacher of the Year, the press release noted, McCalla plans to focus on the importance of a hands-on STEAM education for all students.
“Teacher of the Year is a wonderful honor,” said McCalla in an email. “I think I was chosen because I can do a good job representing the teachers and students of Vermont and telling the amazing stories of learning happening in our schools every day. My platform, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) for All, also aligns with the AOE’s goals for Vermont students and teachers.”
McCalla is the daughter of Tom and Donna Edwards, of Lyndonville. Her sister, Deb Smith, also lives in Lyndonville.
After high school graduation, she did her undergraduate work at Castleton University, earning her BA Summa Cum Laude in History and Secondary Education, then moving on to the University of Michigan to earn her Summa Cum Laude Masters of Library and Information Science.
“My favorite thing about teaching is watching students turn an idea into a physical item they can use to explain their thinking to others in our school makerspace, and connecting students with books they will love in our library. I also get to learn at least one new thing every single day, and every day is different,” she said. “Schools and libraries are never boring!”
McCalla said she “fondly” remembers many teachers from LI, but recalled the late Burt Porter with special appreciation.
“His love of literature and skill with the written word, as well as his critical grammatical eye, made me a better writer and communicator,” she said.
McCalla also coaches robotics for upper elementary, middle and high school students through the FIRST robotics program and volunteers as Coordinator of Member Services and Education and as a Maker Evangelist at The MINT: Rutland’s Makerspace.
As Maker Evangelist, she tells stories about the things that people make at The MINT and help people realize they are makers “even if they don’t think they are,” she said.
McCalla starts her tenure as Vermont Teacher of the Year on Jan. 1, 2022 and plans to focus on the importance of a hands-on STEAM education for all students, the Education Agency said.
The AOE also recognized two finalists for the honor of 2022 Vermont Teacher of the Year. Kyle Chadburn, Middle Level Humanities Teacher at Orleans Elementary School was a finalists.
