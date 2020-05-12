ST. JOHNSBURY — A building that for decades served as the area’s destination for social functions, from wedding receptions to Citizen of the Year celebrations to weekly service club meetings to much more was leveled Tuesday.
As the Lincoln Inn for a majority of its life-span and for several years after as the Black Bear Tavern & Grille, the business across the street from the Gold Crown Lanes bowling alley on Hastings Hill was the place to gather in large groups year-round. Most recently unused by owner St. Johnsbury Academy and facing substantial investment to maintain, renovate and mitigate mold issues, the decision was made to demolish the place.
A crew and excavator from Fenoff & Son Excavating began Tuesday morning and had carved away much of the structure by 10 a.m. Traffic was reduced to one lane past the worksite and motorists passed slowly as they watched the demolition. Some people parked across the road to watch and take photos. The building was part of the landscape near the intersection of Hastings Hill and Railroad Street for many years.
Former St. Johnsbury businessman and town manager John Hall remembers the Lincoln Inn being packed with people for so many functions over the years. He also remembered tour buses full of leaf-peepers who made eating at the Lincoln Inn part of their foliage season experience.
Responses to the news of the building demolition were numerous on social media. Tiffany Murray wrote, “I worked there for 7 years at the Black Bear. So many wonderful memories and so many amazing people came into my life under that roof. I have been to weddings & events there & remember eating there as a child as well when it was the Lincoln Inn. So sad to see it torn down.”
Mario Proia recalled, “26 stitches in my arm when I fell through the door coming out of there and we had the biggest Bar room brawl in that building what memories.”
Michelle Corey wrote, “One of my first dates with my husband when we were in high school was dinner at the Black Bear Tavern.”
Stated Darrell E. Larocque, “The last memory I have of my father in Vermont, Darrell R. Larocque, before he died, was a meal there with a buddy of his. At that time, it was 1995 and it was the Lincoln Inn. I can picture it in my head exactly as it was and it is something that won’t leave my memory. It’s a part of a shared history that is now gone forever. I am hoping that more of this won’t happen, but inevitably it all cannot be saved.”
In an email, Academy Headmaster Tom Lovett also recalled the business’s prominence and its former owner Bobby Kourkoulis. “I attended several proms, weddings, Chamber of Commerce Celebrations, fundraisers, and other functions upstairs,” Lovett wrote. “We enjoyed several meals with friends and colleagues downstairs. I like Bobby Kourkoulis a great deal.”
In 2002, the Lincoln Inn under the ownership of Kourkoulis abruptly ceased operations as a full-scale bar, restaurant and banquet hall. The bank took possession of the property and a public auction led to the purchase of the property by Hastings Hill, LLC. It then leased the building to Northeast Kingdom Holdings and owner Jody Fried. Early in 2003 the business was back open and known as the Black Bear Tavern & Grille. Academy culinary students were invited to experience on-the-job education in a cafe there.
In 2008, Murphy Realty gifted the property, which included the Black Bear and adjacent vacant motel units once operated as Maple Center Motel, to the Academy.
“We were looking to expand the boarding program, so the Maple Center was an attractive space for students wanting singles, providing large rooms, each with its own bathroom. We also knew that we would eventually need swing space as we renovated dorms on campus,” Lovett stated.
“As for the Black Bear, we wanted a space to allow students real-world restaurant experience as part of their pre-professional Culinary training. The banquet space upstairs also allowed for some larger student events,” he noted.
The need for the Back Bear Tavern building by the Academy was greatly diminished when the Academy opened the Hilltopper on Main Street in 2005. The former Black Bear building became a training space for youth and Academy wrestling programs and a student center.
Lovett said the cost to renovate and maintain the building was too high. Mold was also a problem. The Academy’s board of trustees voted in February to have the building torn down.
As for the empty space created by the loss of the building, Lovett said there is no plan to build something new there. “Eventually, we may be interested in selling it,” he said.
The motel units will continue to be used as dorm space by the Academy. Prior to COVID-19 ending the on-campus school year, there were about 18-20 students living there.
