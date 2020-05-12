Former Lincoln Inn Demolished

An excavator owned and operated by Fenoff & Son Excavating tears down the former Lincoln Inn building on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY – The former Lincoln Inn on Hastings Hill is being demolished Tuesday by Fenoff & Son Excavating.

An excavator tore away the structure that for decades provided banquet space for functions. St. Johnsbury Academy bought the property in recent years and utilized the space very little. It had served as a practice location for youth and Academy wrestling.

Vehicular travel was reduced to one lane and motorists slowly drove by and watched as walls and windows were reduced to a growing pile of building debris.

The motel units separate from the building, which are used as Academy dormitory space will not be touched as part of the demolition.

