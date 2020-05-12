Former Lincoln Inn Demolished

ST. JOHNSBURY – The former Lincoln Inn on Hastings Hill is being demolished Tuesday by Fenoff & Son Excavating.
An excavator tore away the structure that for decades provided banquet space for functions. St. Johnsbury Academy bought the property in recent years and utilized the space very little. It had served as a practice location for youth and Academy wrestling.
Vehicular travel was reduced to one lane and motorists slowly drove by and watched as walls and windows were reduced to a growing pile of building debris.
The motel units separate from the building, which are used as Academy dormitory space will not be touched as part of the demolition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.