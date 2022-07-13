Former Lisbon Police Officer Sues Town In Federal Court

A former Lisbon police officer is suing the town for alleged civil rights violations and is asking the federal court to order the town of Lisbon to withdraw his name from the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, or “Laurie List,” which includes the names of current and former New Hampshire police officers who were determined to have engaged in misconduct.
The lawsuit that alleges violations under the New Hampshire Constitution was initially filed at Grafton Superior Court, but moved to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire because of alleged civil rights violations under the U.S. Constitution.
Filed anonymously, the plaintiff named as “John Doe 1” is asking the court to “overturn the disciplinary finding which resulted in Doe’s placement on the ESS, as it was accomplished upon unsubstantiated allegations, without appropriate notice and hearing, and without appropriate due process afforded to Plaintiff Doe.”
The officer became employed as a full-time patrolman with the Lisbon Police Department in March 2009 and was terminated by the town on Jan. 14, 2021, according to the lawsuit.
“On or about Jan. 14, 2021, [Lisbon Police] Chief [Benjamin] Bailey sent a letter to the Criminal Justice Bureau of the New Hampshire Department of Justice, titled EES notification, and indicating that a ‘determination had been made that [Plaintiff Doe] engaged in conduct that may be subject to disclosure …” Doe’s attorney, Christopher Meier, of North Conway, wrote in the complaint.
Subject to his termination and the EES notification, Doe learned that the town had conducted an Internal Administrative Investigation, issued an IAI report, and had based its decision to terminate Doe and issue the EES notification on the IAI report, said Meier.
“At no time prior to his termination or the issuance of the EES notification had Doe been informed of the IAI, or provided a copy of the IAI report, which formed the basis for his termination and the EES notification,” argues Meier.
Placement on the EES can “have a substantially detrimental effect on the career and livelihood any such police officer, whether such placement was warranted or not,” and “Plaintiff Doe was not the given the opportunity to assess or question his accusers, which testimony formed the basis of the determination underlying the EES notification … or offer any opportunity to appeal such a finding prior to the EES notification being sent to the NHDOJ,” said Meier.
“Plaintiff Doe’s ability to secure future employment in the law enforcement field has been severely hindered by his addition to the EES … [and] will cause undue damage to his reputation,” argues Meier.
The plaintiff, who alleges one count each of violation of procedural due process, violation of substantive due process, and libel, slander and damage to reputation, seeks a jury trial and asks the court to award him reasonable attorney’s fees and other costs.
The town of Lisbon is being represented by attorneys Naomi Butterfield, of the Mitchell Municipal Group of Laconia; and Samuel Martin and Debra Weiss Ford, of Jackson Lewis PC in Portsmouth.
The town’s attorneys deny the substance of the plaintiff’s allegations and argue that he cannot establish that he suffered damages attributable to any actions of the town and that “the town’s actions were not made in bad faith, nor were they malicious or wanton.”
They ask the court to dismiss the lawsuit, enter a judgment for the town on all counts, and grant the town reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.
According to court records, Doe’s civil rights complaint against the New Hampshire Department of Justice was terminated in May.
On Wednesday, Lisbon Board of Selectman Chairman Scott Champagne said he can confirm that the officer no longer works for the Lisbon Police Department, but cannot comment further because the litigation is still pending.
To date, the EES has nearly 200 current and former New Hampshire officers listed, with acts of misconduct ranging from criminal conduct, excessive force, dereliction of duty, truthfulness, and falsifying records.
Some EES entries have “unknown” listed in the category for inclusion to the list, and those cases that are the subject of active litigation, like that of “John Doe,” have all information entirely redacted.
