An Essex County man who was once featured as a fugitive on the “America’s Most Wanted” television show keeps appealing his child sexual assault conviction but he keeps being denied.
In 2010, Frank Fellows fled Vermont on the first day of trial on charges of felony sexual assault on a minor under 16 and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. But the trial, prosecuted by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi, continued without Fellows who was convicted two days later on both charges.
After being featured as a fugitive on national television by the America’s Most Wanted program, Fellows was found and arrested in Montana after police there got a tip about a suspicious man camping along a river. Montana authorities said Fellows had been working as a tree trimmer in the town of Twin Bridges, Mont., for several months.
After being extradited back to Vermont, Fellows was sentenced in Essex District Court to five-years to life in prison.
Fellows’ appeal of the conviction was denied.
Then, in 2017, Fellows petitioned for post conviction relief (PCR) in Essex Superior Court claiming his trial attorney - Sten Lium of St. Johnsbury - failed to provide a proper defense. After four days of hearings the court denied Fellow’s PCR request and that decision was later upheld in 2018 by the Vermont Supreme Court.
But Fellows wasn’t done.
According to court documents, he filed a second PCR request making claims of ineffective counsel against the lawyer that represented him on his appeal - attorney Joshua O’Hara of the Vermont Public Defender’s Office.
In January, the court dismissed the second PCR request citing case law which prohibits PCR petitioners from raising claims in a second PCR request that could have been raised in the first PCR.
Fellows appealed again but on Friday, the Vermont Supreme Court once again affirmed the lower court’s decision.
“The court found that petitioner could have and should have raised his claims in his first PCR petition and the claims are now barred,” reads the decision issued by Associate Justices Beth Robinson and Karen R. Carroll and Chief Justice Paul L. Reiber.
Fellows was convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old girl on or about April 17, 2009.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, Fellows is serving his sentence at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
