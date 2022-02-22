Former NEK Sex Offender Charged Again

Gregory Gochie

A registered sex offender formerly of St. Johnsbury has been indicted for failing to register and a Lancaster man is charged with shooting at a car in the February round of indictments handed up by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on Friday.

Jazmyn R. Cummings, 26, of Lisbon, was indicted on three Class B felony counts of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing three illegal substances.

On Jan. 26, 2021, in Whitefield, prosecutors said Cummings was in possession of a glass pipe containing char and residue that later tested positive for crack cocaine, a wax paper bag fragment that later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, and a plastic bag containing white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Michael F. Fregeau, 59, of Lancaster, was indicted on a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

On Sept. 11 in Lancaster, authorities said Fregeau placed “C.L.,” 29, in danger of serious bodily injury when he fired a pistol twice toward the vehicle “C.L.” was in.

Gregory Gochie, 42, of Berlin, a registered sex offender who had lived in St. Johnsbury, was indicted on a Class B felony count of failing to notify Berlin police on May 8 of his change of residence within the five required business days.

Gochie also faces a Class B felony count of failing to comply with his legal obligations under New Hampshire statute as a Tier III sex offender against children when he knowingly failed to report in person at the Berlin Police Department and register within five business days of his May 2 quarterly registration date.

In 2015, after being put on supervised release following a federal prison sentence, Gochie was indicted on charges of raping a woman in Stratford.

According to court records, he was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in Vermont.

In 2010, Gochie was arrested for sexually assaulting a Lyndonville woman.

In 2006, he was charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Maine.

Autumn Supernois, 26, of Colebrook was indicted on three Class B felony counts of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing several illegal substances.

On Feb. 11, 2021, in Gorham, prosecutors said Supernois possessed a metal spoon containing a tan material that later tested positive for tramadol, heroin and fentanyl, a foil package containing an orange strip that tested positive for buprenorphine, and a plastic bag bearing white residue that later tested positive for fentanyl.

The drugs were in a motel room she shared with Jonathan C. Salvatore, who faces the same felony charges, said police.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments