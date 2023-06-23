Former NEK Sportscaster’s Book On Minor League Baseball Named Amazon Best-Seller

A Lyndon State graduate and former Northeast Kingdom sportscaster has brought a book full of told and untold minor league baseball stories to store shelves.
1,001 of them to be exact.
Tim Hagerty’s newly released book, “Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational & Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball” is an Amazon Best-Seller and is currently available online and in stores.
The book is jammed cover-to-cover with inside info and tell-all tales from the MLB’s lower-level leagues — information that took a decade for Hagerty to accumulate.
“I love baseball research,” Hagerty said. “I knew there were a lot of wild stories from Minor League Baseball that most fans aren’t aware of, so I spent ten years compiling the most entertaining stories of the past and present.”
The book, which HarperCollins published, features a foreword from former MLB All-Star Billy Butler, who Hagerty covered while he was a minor-leaguer.
“We were occasionally still in touch — I asked if he’d contribute his story of a game that got delayed by a snake to use as the book’s foreword, and he agreed,” Hagerty said. “It was exciting to have an MLB All-Star involved with my book.”
Hagerty adds that there are some stories from Vermont ball mixed in and many comical illustrations.
Hagerty has written baseball articles for publications such as Sporting News and Baseball Digest. He compiled information and conducted research through newspaper archives and at the Baseball Hall of Fame Library in Cooperstown, also through interviewing players, coaches, scouts and many other sources.
A New Hampshire native, Hagerty attended high school in Massachusetts before graduating from Lyndon State College’s broadcasting program in 2004. While a student at LSC, Hagerty was approached by Bruce James about calling play-by-play for his radio stations.
“I still appreciate that he gave me a chance,” Hagerty said. “Broadcasting three Lyndon Institute vs. St. Johnsbury Academy football games are still some of the most memorable of the 2,500-plus sporting events I’ve called.”
Hagerty regularly broadcasted NEK high school sports on 1340 WSTJ-AM from 2001-2004.
During that stretch, Hagerty also made an impact in Central Vermont, serving as the Vermont Mountaineers’ first-ever broadcaster and calling all of their games during the summer ball team’s inaugural season in 2003.
“I was at Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury and saw a newspaper story about a new baseball team coming to Montpelier,” Hagerty said. “I knew I had to get their broadcaster job and was persistent with sending them my demo. I remember that beautiful drive down Route 2 from the Kingdom to Montpelier.”
One of the NEK high school games that he called that he remembers most vividly was also in 2003 — the Danville girls’ basketball championship at the Barre Auditorium.
“It felt like everyone in the whole town was either at that game or listening to the broadcast on WSTJ,” Hagerty said. “I love the Northeast Kingdom and still follow the news there.”
Nowadays, Hagerty makes his calls for a much larger audience on the opposite side of the country. He is the broadcaster for the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, Texas.
“The team has great fan support and a stunning ballpark,” he said.
His 19-year career has also included stops in Idaho, Alabama, Oregon and Arizona between his start in Vermont and his current role in Texas. Hagerty has also filled in on a few MLB broadcasts and has covered NCAA basketball and football games nationally for Fox Sports Radio.
