Former NEK Sportscaster’s Book On Minor League Baseball Named Amazon Best-Seller
Buy Now

"Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational & Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball" is an Amazon Best-Seller written by Tim Hagerty and is currently available online and in stores.

A Lyndon State graduate and former Northeast Kingdom sportscaster has brought a book full of told and untold minor league baseball stories to store shelves.

1,001 of them to be exact.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments