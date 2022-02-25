Former NEKHS Mental Health Worker Charged In Texas With Sexual Assault On A Minor

A former Northeast Kingdom Human Services mental health worker has been arrested as a fugitive from justice after being charged in the state of Texas with sexual assault on a child under the age of 14 and sexual abuse of a child.
Kevin Godfrey, 43, was arrested Friday at his home in Concord by troopers and detectives assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
On Feb. 9, Texas authorities issued an arrest warrant for Godfrey with bail set at $250,000.
But Essex Superior Court Judge Justin Jiron set Godfrey’s bail at $5,000.
Godfrey was then lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury early Friday evening.
But by 8 p.m., the Vermont Department of Corrections indicated Godfrey may have been released after posting bail because he was no longer listed as an inmate at the facility.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi said Friday that the court did not consult with his office or the Vermont State Police before setting Godfrey’s bail.
“My office and the Vermont State Police have been working with law enforcement officials and prosecutors in Texas to arrange for his return,” said Illuzzi. “The court never consulted with us before setting cash bail at $5,000.”
Godfrey is scheduled to be arraigned as a fugitive on Monday, Feb. 28, at 12:30 p.m. in Essex Superior Court.
Godfrey previously worked for Northeast Kingdom Human Services as a mental health caseworker and was embedded with the Vermont State Police (VSP) at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
But his access to state facilities was immediately revoked in December of 2021 when state police learned of the active investigation involving Godfrey in Texas. Godfrey is no longer employed by Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
According to public documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record from Tom Green County District Court in San Angelo, Texas in January, Godfrey allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old girl while they were camping in a tent in Godfrey’s back yard in San Angelo in April of 2015. The police affidavit also indicates that another child witnessed the alleged crime.
Vermont State Police said on Friday in a press release that the San Angelo Police Department contacted Vermont authorities on Dec. 3, 2021, and requested assistance in interviewing Godfrey because he was a suspect in the child sex abuse case.
While the San Angelo Police Department learned that Godfrey resided in Vermont, they were unaware that Godfrey was working in partnership with the Vermont State Police, said police.
Godfrey was hired by Northeast Kingdom Human Services and began work at the St. Johnsbury Barracks in early December of 2020. When VSP became aware of the Texas allegations they notified Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
VSP said they supported Northeast Kingdom Human Services and law-enforcement authorities in Texas as needed in the investigation. Detectives from outside the St. Johnsbury Barracks were assigned to interview Godfrey in efforts to assist Texas authorities. Godfrey was interviewed on Dec. 3, 2021 - the date the request was made.
The information gathered during the interview was shared with Texas authorities, who obtained a grand jury indictment earlier this month that resulted in an arrest warrant for Godfrey.
Once VSP officials were made aware of the arrest warrant, Godfrey was located at his home in Concord and taken into custody without incident.
