A former Northeast Kingdom Human Services mental health worker charged with sexual assault on a child in Texas has spent most of his time free on a $100,000 bond since he returned to the Lone State State.
But Kevin M. Godfrey, 43, who used to work closely with the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury, was briefly taken into custody at the Collin County Jail in McKinney, Texas, on Thursday and is now scheduled for trial in September.
Godfrey was arrested in February by troopers at his North Concord home as a fugitive from justice after being indicted by a Texas Grand Jury on two counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 14.
Godfrey was released by the court earlier this month and then voluntarily returned to San Angelo, Texas and turned himself in to authorities who released him on bond pending trial.
On Thursday, Godfrey was detained for three hours at the Collin County Jail while he was formally processed on the charges.
During that time, his profile appeared on the Collin County inmate locator.
After processing he was released again, said Texas officials.
According to public records obtained by The Caledonian-Record from the Tom Green County County Courthouse in San Angelo, Godfrey is now scheduled for pre-trial hearings on April 26 and August 23 before he goes to trial in Texas on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
Other Texas court documents show Godfrey was also released on the condition that he not have contact with the alleged victim in the case and not have contact with “any child unless related to said child by blood or marriage.”
The indictment against Godfrey, signed by the grand jury foreman, alleges that between February of 2015 and June of 2015, Godfrey committed “two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child younger than 14 years of age.”
The criminal complaint against Godfrey alleges that he assaulted a 13-year-old girl while they were camping in a tent in Godfrey’s back yard in 2015. The complaint also indicates that another child witnessed the alleged crime.
Godfrey was hired by Northeast Kingdom Human Services to work at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks as an embedded mental health specialist in early December of 2020. But after state police were contacted by Texas authorities on Dec. 3, 2021, and informed that Godfrey was a suspect in a child sex abuse investigation, his access to Vermont state facilities was immediately revoked.
State police then assisted Texas investigators which led to a grand jury indictment and Godfrey’s arrest in Vermont.
Godfrey no longer works with the state police and is no longer employed by Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
