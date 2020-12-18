Former Newport Officer Joins Sheriff’s Department As Sgt.

Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow and new Sgt. Richard Wells. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWPORT CITY - Sheriff Jennifer Harlow and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department welcomes Richard Wells as a new patrol sergeant.

Wells, a former Newport City officer, comes to the sheriff’s department with 13 years of law enforcement experience.

