Former North Country State Rep. Helps Advance Legalized Cannabis Bill

A former state representative now working as a consultant is helping to advance New Hampshire’s latest iteration of an adult recreational cannabis bill, which he said would generate $50 million or more in annual revenue to the state, with large allocations toward statewide education funding and the state’s pension fund.
House Bill 639, which was supported by two committees in the New Hampshire House of Representatives and goes to a full House vote on Tuesday, would establish procedures to legalize, license, regulate, and tax adult recreational cannabis for those 21 and older.
It differs from last year’s bill, which would have had the industry run by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission with cannabis stores similar to state liquor stores.
To date, New Hampshire, while allowing cannabis for medicinal use, is the only New England state that doesn’t have recreational marijuana legalization.
Timothy Egan, of Sugar Hill, who chairs the board of advisors for the New Hampshire Cannabis Association, called HB 639 a unique bill that, after a House Ways and Means Committee amendment on Monday, would have a 12.5-percent wholesale tax that he said stacks up well with the other states surrounding New Hampshire that have legalized cannabis.
“Not only does it stack up well, but it’s a little more competitive,” said Egan, who is promoting HB 639 at the statehouse in his capacity as a consultant.
Initially, the tax was on the wholesale flower, but now it’s on the finished product and allows the retailer to sell it without having to add a tax, unlike some states that have two taxes, such as wholesale and retail taxes.
“We tried to figure out a way to put the taxation on a place where larger businesses are used to seeing these types of levies and let the retailers do what they do best, which is be competitive and not have tax encumbrances,” said Egan.
Unlike last year’s bill, which was killed in the New Hampshire Senate, HB 639 is similar to the cannabis laws in Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont that allow people to apply for licenses.
The New Hampshire plan is to have the industry overseen by the Liquor Commission.
“Initially, we wanted to create its own separate agency, like in Vermont, which has its own separate agency, the Cannabis Control Board,” said Egan. “But we’re a small government kind of state.”
Under HB 639, people can complete background check, pay a fee, and apply for a license to a be a grower, a manufacturer, a processor, or a retailer.
The state will see revenue from licensing and have a structure and inspections process similar to that which oversees grocery and convenience stores that sell beer or wine, said Egan.
“They already have the enforcement structure there,” he said. “They’ll just hire a couple more officers focused on cannabis and those people will go to the retailers, checking IDs and making sure products are labeled safely.”
It’s the same logic at the wholesale level, and similar to the health department inspecting restaurant kitchens, to ensure products are being made safely, he said.
Like other states, HB 639 would allow testing companies to test potency levels and ensure such things like a product being organic if the label so reflects, before it is sold to dispensaries.
“The structure is just like every other state expect under the auspices of the Liquor Commission,” said Egan. “The bill that failed in the Senate last year was literally like state-run cannabis. It had the worst model possible. We would have been in the growing, manufacturing, and selling business, and it would have been steep investment the state would have to make.”
Like the House Commerce Committee, the House Ways and Means Committee, which voted 16-4 to recommend HB 639 with the amendment, worked to make the new bill better, said Egan.
“I was impressed that Democrats and Republicans came together to work on making a really good piece of legislation, understanding that 80 percent of the state wants adult recreational cannabis,” he said. “We’re losing money to other states, to Vermont, Maine and Mass, so we need to do something about this. We should be giving our people what they want and we should be protecting our own state’s economy.”
Egan is hoping for a 100-member margin of victory in the House vote on Thursday (similar to last year’s bill) and is hopeful that the Senate, this time around, will be more agreeable to the bill because it’s not a state-run business, but an independent business overseen by a state agency, and will see the diversity in how the revenue generated would be spent.
Large percentages would go toward the statewide education property tax (50 percent) and to the state retirement fund (30 percent) to meet pension fund needs.
“Those are two things that every legislator likes, which is money going to towns to help them lower their property taxes,” he said.
Money generated would also go toward educational campaigns to inform consumers of product potency levels, blended products, what is available, and how to use it safely, he said.
Revenue would also go toward public safety, law enforcement, DUI and roadside impairment training, and to the substance abuse prevention and recovery fund to “make sure that we’re safeguarding our community if we say yes to this,” said Egan.
“The combination of revenue that would go to the taxpayers and revenue that would go around safeguarding, I think, are things that the Senate will like because it does the two things we want — to make sure we are creating an industry that is smartly and safely operated and creating new revenue in our state to solve two of our biggest problems, our unmet pension fund needs and our education costs,” said Egan. “Those are things that have been on the back of property taxpayers forever and the state needed to do something about it. There is a potential large amount of revenue.”
Vermont, for example, has projected that by 2025 it will see $225 million in gross revenue, which would be $46 million in net revenue for that state, he said.
“If we can pick up $50 million in a year and aim it toward education and the pension fund, that’s good for the people of New Hampshire,” said Egan. “That’s one of the things that folks in Ways and Means heard loud and clear when they looked at these numbers from Maine and and Mass and Vermont. Some of that is our money. Our people are leaving the state and legally going there and buying it and then bringing it home and enjoying it. Why do we want to keep giving that money away?”
Legalization in the Granite State can recoup tax dollars and also encourage more tourism, he said.
Not all, though, are in favor of legalization.
“I will be opposing it,” said state Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton.
Gendreau said she can’t speak for her colleagues in the Senate, but said the sense is they won’t be supporting it either, though no one can ultimately predict a vote.
Gendreau said not much revenue goes back into the coffers, called the collateral damage horrific, and voiced concerns about high potency in some products.
Egan is hopeful for support in the Senate, whose members he said he will help educate about the bill, and is pleased with the bipartisan support in the House.
“We’re excited that 85 to 90 percent of the Commerce Committee and 80 percent of Ways and Means both saw the value of legal adult recreational cannabis for the state of New Hampshire,” said Egan. “It’s a really important statement that the committees that focus on these things are taking it seriously.”
Under HB 639, possession would be limited to four ounces in plant form and 20 grams of concentrated products.
Penalties would result for drivers operating under the influence.
Egan said studies conclude that legalized recreational cannabis for those 21 and older drives down the black market in states that have it, which has the effect of reducing underage cannabis use.
“Every state has seen a reduction in underage cannabis use once they legalize it,” he said. “Young people can’t get it without an ID.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.