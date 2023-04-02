Former North Country State Rep. Helps Advance Legalized Cannabis Bill
Buy Now

A former state representative now working as a consultant is helping to advance New Hampshire's latest iteration of a bill to legalize adult recreational cannabis. (Contributed image)

A former state representative now working as a consultant is helping to advance New Hampshire’s latest iteration of an adult recreational cannabis bill, which he said would generate $50 million or more in annual revenue to the state, with large allocations toward statewide education funding and the state’s pension fund.

House Bill 639, which was supported by two committees in the New Hampshire House of Representatives and goes to a full House vote on Tuesday, would establish procedures to legalize, license, regulate, and tax adult recreational cannabis for those 21 and older.

