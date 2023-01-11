The ACLU is helping a former Newport City employee sue the city and three officials by name, including the mayor and the police chief, over a trespass notice.
The case, Andrew Cappello v. City of Newport, Travis Bingham, Newport Chief of Police, Thomas Bernier, Newport Public Works Director, and Paul Monette, Mayor of Newport, has been filed in Orleans Superior Court.
Cappello, of East Charleston, contends in the lawsuit that a grudge between him and city officials that dates back to his employment with the city is what led to a police officer issuing him a notice of trespass to vacate the Prouty Beach Campground in August 2021.
“Mr. Cappello files this action for declaratory relief, injunctive relief, and damages to vindicate his right to be free from City employees misusing governmental powers to carry out petty personal grudges by denying him access to public property without due process,” the complaint notes.
The action is being brought by attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union on Cappello’s behalf. The ACLU believes Cappello’s case is “another example of local officials unconstitutionally excluding Vermonters from public spaces.”
Cappello began working for the Newport City Parks and Recreation Department in 2009 and for several years he served as the department director.
“Tension” in his job “arose in 2015.” According to the lawsuit, that’s when City Manager Laura Dolgin cut his allowance to use his personal vehicle for work. He challenged the decision, the lawsuit notes, because Dolgin’s own allowance was not affected.
The interaction led to a note in his personnel file because Cappello was told his challenging the decision “broached on insubordination,” the complaint states.
Another note of insubordination in his personnel file reportedly came in 2020 following an incident that involved Public Works Director Thomas Bernier. The complaint states Cappello was upset that Bernier asked him to perform a job that Cappello believed violated social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19, putting him at risk of getting the virus.
Cappello filed a complaint with the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. “In response, the City Manager again made a note in his personnel file, writing up Mr. Cappello for insubordination and issuing a written warning,” the lawsuit notes.
He later joined a union, which the lawsuit states further caused relationships to “sour” and brought about retaliation in the form of a changed work schedule, department placement and supervisor; the changes, the lawsuit contends, impacted his home life.
In June 2021, Cappello quit.
Nearly two months later, Cappello was visiting with friends and city employees at Prouty Beach Campground in Newport when he was approached by Bernier. According to the lawsuit, he told Cappello to leave and Cappello refused.
Shortly after that, a city police officer approached Cappello with a notice of trespass, ordering him off Newport City property.
“The officer serving the trespass notice stated the notice covered ‘Prouty Beach Campground, Gardner Park, and all the other property owned by the City of Newport,’” the lawsuit states.
The complaint further notes that the notice offered no explanation about why Cappello was being kicked off city property and neither did it provide information about how to contest it.
He learned that the notice is effective for one year.
The complaint states that the order impacted Cappello’s ability to watch his kids’ summer T-ball games and his ability to do his new job with NorthWoods Stewardship Center.
The lawsuit states that he tried to take the issue before the city council, but Mayor Monette rejected his request to be placed on a meeting agenda.
The lawsuit maintains that constitutionally-protected rights of speech and assembly in a public space were violated by the city’s action concerning the trespass notice. It also contends that the notice provided no mechanism for Cappello to seek due process.
“By issuing trespass notices in a manner that creates a high risk of the erroneous deprivation of rights, and by issuing a notice that deprived Mr. Cappello of his rights without notice or a meaningful opportunity to be heard, Defendants violated the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and Article 4 of the Vermont Constitution,” the complaint notes.
The lawsuit seeks a trial by jury and a judgment that finds that the city violated Cappello’s constitutional rights. Additionally, Cappello wants money to compensate him for the violation of his rights and to cover his legal expenses.
The next thing to take place in the case is for the city to respond to the allegations in a court filing. At this point, Bernier said in an email, “We have no comment.”
The ACLU stated that Cappello’s case indicates a pattern of officials trying to exclude Vermonters in public spaces and forums. Recently, the ACLU filed an amicus brief in the case of Montpelier resident Stephen Whitaker, who was removed from a city council meeting in June 2022 and charged with trespassing. In 2019, the ACLU settled a lawsuit filed on behalf of Jason Ploof challenging a no-trespass order prohibiting him from entering City Hall Park in Burlington. In 2014, a federal court ruled in favor of ACLU client Marcel Cyr, a Rutland resident banned from attending school board meetings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.