The ACLU is helping a former Newport City employee sue the city and three officials by name, including the mayor and the police chief, over a trespass notice.

The case, Andrew Cappello v. City of Newport, Travis Bingham, Newport Chief of Police, Thomas Bernier, Newport Public Works Director, and Paul Monette, Mayor of Newport, has been filed in Orleans Superior Court.

