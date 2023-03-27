Former Physical Therapist Gets Probation In Improper Touching Case
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – A well-known former Windsor County physical therapist, who authorities said was involved in improper touching of female clients, has received a suspended jail sentence to settle his criminal case in Vermont Superior Court.

Peter P. Mayock, now of Pinehurst, N.C., pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of committing a prohibited act of open or gross lewdness on a female patient, who complained about him groping her breasts during an office appointment two years ago, records show.

