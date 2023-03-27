Former Physical Therapist Gets Probation In Improper Touching Case

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – A well-known former Windsor County physical therapist, who authorities said was involved in improper touching of female clients, has received a suspended jail sentence to settle his criminal case in Vermont Superior Court.
Peter P. Mayock, now of Pinehurst, N.C., pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of committing a prohibited act of open or gross lewdness on a female patient, who complained about him groping her breasts during an office appointment two years ago, records show.
Mayock was initially charged with felony lewd and lascivious conduct, carrying a possible 5-year prison term and $300 fine. Former Windsor County Deputy State’s Attorney Glenn Barnes subsequently offered a plea bargain reducing the charge to a misdemeanor.
During a hearing this month, Judge John Treadwell imposed a suspended prison term of 3 months to 1 year. He placed Mayock on state probation for three years.
According to officials, Mayock has petitioned to have his Vermont probation transferred to North Carolina, where he has been living recently. The state website indicated Mayock registered with Vermont Probation and Parole in Hartford shortly after his court hearing. He has 30 days to be accepted by North Carolina.
According to Hartford land records, Mayock sold his home at 73 Deer Path Lane in Quechee in September 2021.
According to Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver, who took over the case when Barnes left the office, the complaining victim was aware of the plea deal, which had been negotiated earlier. The plea agreement appeared to address her concerns, including Mayock’s health and age, Weaver said in court.
Treadwell did not impose any fine but assessed Mayock $147 in court costs. Mayock must complete 40 hours of community service and participate in the local Restorative Justice Program.
Mayock also is required to do all treatments recommended from a psychosexual evaluation, the judge said.
However, Mayock will not be required to register for the Vermont Sex Offender Registry under the plea agreement.
Treadwell also ordered Mayock not to practice as a physical therapist ever again.
While a Vermont oversight board had revoked Mayock’s license permanently in August 2021, Weaver said he wanted it as part of a court order.
Mayock, who has refused comment since being charged, did not offer any comments or an apology during the court hearing when given a chance by the judge.
Defense lawyer Paul J. Perkins of Plante & Hanley in Hartford did say his client agreed with the terms of probation.
Mayock, who turns 72 next month, owned the now-defunct Ottauquechee Physical Therapy. He practiced in Vermont from 1997 to 2021, when he encountered legal troubles.
Records show that the chief complaining witness, who was being treated for a hip issue, said Mayock had started working on her shoulders just before she was groped.
The woman, who said she was a longtime patient, said she was “shocked and embarrassed” by the incident and left the Friday office appointment, but not before Mayock cracked something like it was a “Friday special,” court records show.
The victim said she called Linda Markwell, Mayock’s then-business manager, on the following Monday morning to report the incident. The patient also asked that all her future appointments be canceled.
Markwell, who said she had worked for Mayock for about 10 or 11 years, became upset and quit on the spot, court records show. The records said she emailed Mayock her resignation and said she would not mention the incident to anybody unless requested by law.
Markwell said due to her position, she was obligated under the law to report Mayock’s conduct to the Vermont Office of Professional Regulation, which oversees more than 50 professions.
Detective Shawn McGarvin, assigned to the OPR Office, said the investigation also uncovered at least three other women who reported similar misconduct when interviewed.
Judge Elizabeth Mann released Mayock on strict conditions at his court arraignment in June 2021. They included no contact with four now-former female patients in person, in writing, by email or through a third person and he was not to harass or abuse the women. Mayock also had to remain at least 300 feet away from the residences and workplaces for the four women.
The single criminal charge involved only the chief complaining witness from the incident in Mayock’s office during her May 21, 2021, appointment.
Prosecutors were either blocked due to the statute of limitations or opted not to file charges for the other women.
The Vermont Office of Professional Regulation permanently revoked Mayock’s license in August 2021 after filing five administrative charges of sexual misconduct with a female client. They included failing to maintain professional boundaries, including a patient’s expectation of privacy, sexual harassment of a patient, failure to practice competently and failure to exercise independent judgment to avoid action repugnant to an obligation of the profession.
The Vermont Standard had reported earlier its investigation uncovered Mayock faced similar problems in New Hampshire and lost his physical therapy license effective Jan. 1, 1991, for “engaging in sexual misconduct with patients,” according to public records.
Records show that New Hampshire ruled Mayock had to serve at least a 3-year revocation before the state would consider his possible reapplication. New Hampshire rejected requests in 1994 and 1995 by Mayock to get his license back.
He moved across the Connecticut River to Vermont in 1996 to get a license but was initially denied. He appealed, and in 1997 Mayock received a provisional Vermont license that required him to refrain from treating any female patients unless another staff member was present. The state lifted the conditions after two years.
However, by 2012 he was back in trouble. The state of Vermont disciplined Mayock when it fined him $1,000 and issued him a warning for improper billing, records show.
Mayock has worked as the Clinical Director at Manchester Physical Therapy Services in Bedford, a suburb of Manchester, N.H.
Mayock also said on his office website that he was an Orthopedic Supervisor in Hartford but never said which state and when.
His old website also reported he earned a bachelor of science degree in Zoology from the University of New Hampshire and a graduate degree in physical therapy from the University of Pennsylvania.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.