Former Police Chief Admits To Having Sex With Teen Girl In Cruiser On Halloween
Jeffrey Noyes

Former Essex County Police Chief Jeffrey Noyes is accused of having sex in his cruiser with a 15-year-old girl while on duty.

And while Noyes, 54, admitted to having consensual sex with the alleged victim, he told state police investigators that it wasn’t until she was 18.

