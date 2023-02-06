Former Police Chief Admits To Having Sex With Teen Girl In Cruiser On Halloween

Former Essex County Police Chief Jeffrey Noyes is accused of having sex in his cruiser with a 15-year-old girl while on duty.
And while Noyes, 54, admitted to having consensual sex with the alleged victim, he told state police investigators that it wasn’t until she was 18.
That’s according to court documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record.
The investigation into Noyes, who was the former police chief in Brighton and Canaan, began in February of 2022 and lasted almost a year.
On Jan. 17, the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office found probable cause to charge Noyes with felony sexual assault on a victim under 16 years of age. Noyes is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Feb. 21 in Essex Superior Court.
Essex Superior Court
The investigation was led by St. Albans State Police Detective Tpr. Michael Mattuchio after the alleged victim told her personal psychologist that she had been sexually victimized by Noyes on Halloween in 2017 at a pull-off in East Brighton near the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.
The alleged victim told police she had gone on several ride-alongs with Noyes in his cruiser before the alleged incident and that on Oct. 31, 2017, she spotted Noyes’ cruiser around 8 p.m. parked in the Community National Bank parking lot in Island Pond.
The alleged victim went over to see Noyes and they talked for a while. Noyes then allegedly asked her to get into his cruiser and they went on a ride around town,” according to the report.
“Noyes then asked victim #1 if it would be alright if they went further out of town,” wrote Detective Mattuchio in his report. “She stated that their conversation turned sexual…During the ride, Noyes asked victim #1 what she was wearing under her clothes. He then began speaking about what it would be like to have sex with her…Noyes at some point put his hand on her leg and they eventually pulled off the road into a pull-off.”
The alleged victim, who was in the front passenger seat of the cruiser, told police they pulled into what she described as a “National Refuge boardwalk pull-off” and explained how the alleged sexual activity occurred.
“She advised that Noyes asked her to get into the driver’s seat with him,” wrote Detective Mattuchio. “She then took her pants and underwear off and climbed over onto his seat; they began to have sex.”
After the alleged sexual contact, Noyes drove the alleged victim back to the Community National Bank parking lot.
The alleged victim also told police that she and Noyes had exchanged nude photos.
State Police investigators then went to interview Noyes at his Bloomfield residence where he told police he had known the alleged victim for many years and that she asked for his personal phone number in case she ever needed a ride home.
“Noyes then states, ‘there were probably some inappropriate conversations’ over the years that he shouldn’t have had with her,” wrote Detective Mattuchio. “He then stated he has probably had inappropriate conversations with many women over the years and he was not proud of them…He believed there were sexual conversations and flirting content.”
Noyes also admitted sending pictures of his penis to women but he didn’t remember who they were and he denied sending such pictures to the alleged victim.
One of the investigators then asked Noyes if he had ever had sex with anyone in his cruiser.
“Noyes advised, ‘yes, I have,’” wrote Detective Mattuchio. “He was then asked who that was. Noyes advised it was the victim (victim #1), but it did not happen in 2017. He advised he was fifty-one (51) at the time and he is currently fifty-three (53), so he believed it was two years ago, which would have been 2020. At this time, according to Noyes’ recollection, victim #1 over the age of sixteen (16) which is older than victim #1’s recollection…Noyes said the victim told him she was eighteen (18).”
A search warrant was granted by the court in March of 2022 for investigators to search Noyes’ phone. The results of the search came back in June which included “multiple images and videos of unclothed penises in various states of arousal,” wrote Detective Mattuchio. “An image of nude breasts located on Noyes’ phone did not appear to be victim #1.”
Investigators said in the report that one of the nude penis pictures was taken in a police cruiser which included controls for the emergency lights and radio in the photo.
The alleged victim’s psychologist later told police that her client was developmentally delayed.
Noyes faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.