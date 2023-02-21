Former Police Chief Denies Sexual Assault Charge Against Minor
Jeffrey Noyes

Former Essex County Police Chief Jeffrey Noyes pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of sexual assault on a victim under 16 years of age.

Noyes, 54, is accused of having sex in his cruiser with a 15-year-old girl while on duty in 2017.

