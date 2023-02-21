Former Police Chief Denies Sexual Assault Charge Against Minor

Former Essex County Police Chief Jeffrey Noyes pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of sexual assault on a victim under 16 years of age.
Noyes, 54, is accused of having sex in his cruiser with a 15-year-old girl while on duty in 2017.
And while Noyes admitted to having sex with the alleged victim, he told state police investigators that it wasn’t until she was 18. That’s according to court documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record.
Essex Superior Court
Noyes, who was the former police chief in the towns of Brighton and Canaan, was then released by Judge Justin P. Jiron on conditions that he not contact, abuse or harass the alleged victim in the case.
The Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case because of Noyes’ obvious conflicts with the Essex County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The investigation was led by St. Albans State Police Detective Tpr. Michael Mattuchio after the alleged victim told her personal psychologist that she had been sexually victimized by Noyes on Halloween in 2017 at a pull-off in East Brighton near the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.
The alleged victim told police she had gone on several ride-alongs with Noyes in his cruiser before the alleged incident occurred.
The alleged victim also told police that she and Noyes had exchanged nude photos.
State Police then went to interview Noyes at his Bloomfield residence where he told investigators he had known the alleged victim for many years. According to court documents, Noyes admitted to sending pictures of his penis to women but he denied sending such pictures to the alleged victim.
A search warrant was granted by the court in March of 2022 for investigators to search Noyes’ phone. The results of the search came back in June which included “multiple images and videos of unclothed penises in various states of arousal,” wrote Detective Mattuchio in his report.
Investigators said in their report that one of the nude penis pictures was likely taken in a police cruiser because it included controls for the emergency lights and radio in the photo.
The alleged victim’s psychologist later told police that her client was developmentally delayed.
Noyes faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
