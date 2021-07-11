FRANCONIA — After being called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Old Home Day was back on for 2021, and it proceeded as normal on Saturday, drawing scores of people to the afternoon parade, all-day events and evening fireworks.
“Almost everyone who participated in past years came back,” said parade emcee, Bill Mellekas.
Honored for his decades of service to the community was Gary Young, the former police chief of both Sugar Hill and Franconia, who led the parade riding his 1976 police edition Harley Davidson.
In 1963, Young was elected by Sugar Hill residents to be that town’s police chief.
“His sense of duty to his community, his unwavering ability to treat people fairly and in a reasonable manner guided his decisions as police chief in Sugar Hill for the next 24 years,” Mellekas, behind the microphone, said to the parade-goers lining Main Street. “He was known for saying, ‘We can do things the big city way or the small town way.’ The small town way always worked best.”
Young served as police chief in Franconia for seven years, before retiring as chief for both towns in 1987.
He was a mainstay in local parades and at county events, patrolling on his beloved motorcycle, said Mellekas.
When Young retired, he was unable, despite his best efforts, to purchase the motorcycle from the town.
“For the last three decades, Chief Young attempted, to no avail, to find his treasured motorcycle,” said Mellekas. “This past spring, Chief Young’s family found the motorcycle, purchased it for him, and spent dozens of hours refurbishing it.”
On July 4, the motorcycle was presented to Young by his family during a small town gathering.
This year’s Old Home Day parade drew nearly 20 participants, some signing up at the last minute, as well as a line of fire engines, a few of them antiques, from local fire departments.
Singing the National Anthem was Annabelle Boyer, a 2019 Profile School graduate.
Grand marshals for 2021 were Glenn and Diane Stewart, of Littleton, who are Mr. and Mrs. Claus during Littleton’s annual Christmas parade.
Parade participants included an honor guard from Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, the Summertime Marching Band, a Franconia Ski Club float, the Northern Grafton County Republicans, Northern Grafton Democrats, Miss New Hampshire Ashley March, Casey Fenoff and the Fenoff family antique tractors, an Aldrich Acres Farm float, Karen Keazirian and Veronica Francis representing Pollyanna of Littleton, representatives for Copper Cannon Camp, and several antique vehicles owned by area residents.
Mellekas has been parade emcee for more than half a decade.
“What I love about doing this is it’s truly hometown,” he said. “It warms my heart.”
