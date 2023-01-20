Former Principal Settles With District For $650,000

Tiffany Riley (Contributed file photo)

WINDSOR — Former Windsor High School Principal Tiffany Riley, who said she was improperly fired by the Mount Ascutney School Board in June 2020 for a comment she posted about Black Lives Matter on her personal Facebook page, has settled her federal lawsuit for $650,000.

Riley, who broke her long silence during a weekend interview with the Vermont Standard newspaper, said the unjustified firing was devastating and essentially ended a successful 20-year education career. She had noted in her lawsuit that comments made by the Mount Ascutney School Board and other officials had hampered her job search in education.

