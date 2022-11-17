Former SAU 36 Super Loses Retirement System Supreme Court Appeal

A former superintendent of White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 who was placed on paid administrative leave in November 2009 for reasons undisclosed and resigned three months later has lost his appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court regarding his state retirement benefits.
On Tuesday, the high court issued a 7-page ruling, which affirms a decision by the board of trustees for the New Hampshire Retirement System.
Representing himself without an attorney, Louis Lafasciano sought a review of a decision by the board, which in 2020 rescinded a previously-granted termination of the survivorship benefit in his state pension for his former spouse, Margaret Murray, who intervened in the case to keep her portion of Lafasciano’s retirement allowance as a beneficiary.
According to case documents, Lafasciano is a retired member of the NHRS, and at the time of his retirement, named Murray as his survivor beneficiary, thereby reducing the amount of retirement benefit that he received during his lifetime.
Under the state law then in effect, a retired member who designated a spouse as a survivor beneficiary could terminate that designation during the spouse’s lifetime only if the parties divorced and the spouse remarried.
Lafasciano and Murray divorced in 2014 and according to the Supreme Court ruling, she has not remarried.
In 2016, the New Hampshire Legislature amended RSA 110-A:13 to provide an additional circumstance under which a retired member could terminate a previously-elected spousal survivorship benefit.
As amended, the law allows the retired member to terminate an elected option in accordance with the terms of a final divorce decree or final settlement in which the former spouse agrees to renounce any claim to a retirement allowance.
In November 2016, Lafasciano requested to the NHRS that Murray be removed as his primary death beneficiary.
The NHRS approved the request and informed Lafasciano that his new benefit would be effective a few weeks later, on Dec. 1.
But in July 2010, the NHRS informed Lafasciano that his 2016 request for termination of his survivor benefit had been processed in error and it would be rescinding that termination, reinstituting the 100-percent joint and survivor option he originally selected for Murray, and that it would be instituting recoupment proceedings to recover the additional amount paid to him since December 2016.
Lafasciano filed an administrative appeal, in which Murray was permitted to intervene.
Following a hearing, the hearing examiner upheld the NHRS’s decision to reinstate Murray as survivor beneficiary, and the board of trustees accepted the hearing officer’s recommendation and denied Lafasciano’s request for reconsideration.
Lafasciano first challenged the board’s authority to correct any errors in the absence of fraud, but the board found that it has authority under RSA 100-A:27 “to correct an error in the record regardless of how the error occurred …”
In their ruling affirming the NHRS decision, the Supreme Court justices found the board’s interpretation to be reasonable and lawful.
Citing case law, they said under the common law of trusts the board owes NRHS members and beneficiaries a fiduciary obligation to manage the NHRS for the benefit of its members and beneficiaries.
“Overpayment to a beneficiary implicates the board’s fiduciary duties, regardless of whether the overpayment is the result of fraud or an innocent mistake,” wrote the justices.
“To the extent that the petitioner contends the original termination of the survivorship benefit in 2016 was incorrect, we disagree,” they said. “The hearing examiner found, and the petitioner does not dispute, that there was no allegation that [Murray] had remarried. Accordingly, the validity of [Lafasciano’s] 2016 termination turns upon whether [his] and [Murray’s] final divorce decree provides that [Murray] ‘shall renounce any claim to a retirement allowance under RSA 100-A’ … Absent his former spouse’s remarriage, he may terminate such an election only if his divorce decree ‘provides that the former spouse shall renounce any claim to a retirement allowance’ … Paragraph 14 of the divorce decree does not require [Murray] to renounce her claim of a survivorship benefit. Accordingly, [Lafasciano] cannot terminate that benefit and the 2016 termination by NHRS staff was therefore not erroneous.”
Lafasciano was hired as SAU 36 superintendent in July 2007.
Under the New Hampshire right-to-know law, issues with employees are personnel matters exempt from public disclosure, and the SAU 36 school board in 2019 cited that exemption for not providing the reason for placing Lafasciano, a resident of Whitefield while he served as superintendent, on paid leave in November 2009.
