DANVILLE — They go back multiple generations. Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, the later Eagle Scouts, even the old Brownie troops …
A former, longtime local scout leader is now seeking to round up the uniforms in hopes of putting together a traveling museum. “We are collecting vintage Scouting uniforms to display on mannequins, old patches, pins, neckerchiefs, documents, etc.,” said Dave Towle of Danville, adding that exhibits would travel to local, district and council scouting events, and eventually to other public venues.
Towle has been involved in Scouting in Danville for over 20 years. “I served as a Cubmaster and Den Leader in Pack 888 for seven years, and as the Scoutmaster of Troop 888 for 13 years,” he recalled. “I have been involved in over 20 District events and served as the Program Director for two state camporees.” His twin sons earned their Eagle Scout rank in 2012 and are active in Scouting.
“Too much of our Scouting history is being kept in our dusty attics,” Towle stated in talking about the project. “It’s better to donate these items to a place where their scouting spirit could live on and memorialize a past Scouter, than sell for a couple bucks at the next yard sale.
“Much worse, when a Scouter passes away a lot of Scouting history is sometimes thrown out,” he added. “When I heard of a person throwing away six boxes of his grandfather’s ‘Scouting stuff’ I knew I had to do something to preserve the Scouting heritage and spirit that they loved. This is history that should be shared with the younger generation of Scouts.”
Vintage uniforms represent the best in scouting, he noted. “They were worn with pride and will be displayed with the dignity and reverence that they deserve. It’s great when we can get a back story of who, when and where to make a connection between then and now.”
Word of the project is beginning to get around, he noted. “I do have a few Girl Scout items, but not enough to make a decent display. Their scouting program is as important to the history of positive development of our youth. As far as the Cub Scouts (ages 4-12), I have plenty for a couple of displays. Every day, more and more people are becoming aware of what we are doing.”
Asked his take of the current state of scouting statewide, “COVID-19 took a lot out of everyone, but for the most part, Scouts around the state have remained active,” Towle said. “They wrote letters and made cards that were sent to hospitals and nursing homes, did a lot of work on completing Merit Badges and rank requirements, but the best was having a virtual camporee. Scouts set up tents in their backyards, cooked their own food over a campfire, and enjoyed the outdoors for the weekend.” To err on the side of caution, the Green Mountain Council canceled its week-long summer camps for this year, “but we are attracting a lot of positive attention for the fall Bogoree in Victory in September,” Towle said.
How does the popularity of scouting compare to previously? “We did have a decrease in membership in the past, but there are several new troops of girls that have formed around the state, as well as girls from ages 5-11 joining Cub Packs that I’m sure will see a healthy rise,” he replied.
With several box store businesses closing, Towle is hoping to get some more mannequins for displays. “Items donated will not be sold!” he emphasized. With permission, duplicate items may be traded for items needed to complete an exhibit, he stated.
A Facebook page has been started, and those wanting to know more about the project can contact Towle at vermontscoutingmuseum@gmail.com.
